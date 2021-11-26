County JAFC paths to the final: Boherbue and Ballinhassig

Ivelery's Brian Cronin attempt to grapple the ball away from Kevin Cremin (Boherbue) during the County JAFC Final in Mallow last year Photo by John Tarrant

Boherbue’s path to the decider

Boherbue 3-27

Lyre 0-4

Defending holders Boherbue romped home to a comprehensive victory over Lyre to a one sided opening game to the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC at Kanturk.

Having disappointed in a county final defeat to Iveleary some weeks earlier and questions asked on having to restart the process all over again, Boherbue answered in emphatic fashion of their intent to go in search of a fifth consecutive divisional title.

On this occasion, a depleted Boherbue held the much greater firepower and their voracious workrate throughout the park dictated every line with Adrian Murphy, Dan Sheehan and Jack Daly amongst the goal scorers in a perfect start to the campaign.

Boherbue 2-13

Castlemagner 2-4

Boherbue overcame the dogged resistance of a committed Castlemagner to a scrappy JAFC semi-final at Glantane.

At times, Boherbue were driven to the limits by the tenacious challengers yet the response of the 14 man champions was more constructive and superior movement yielded telling scores.

A plucky effort from outsiders Castlemagner proved fruitless and at the end of the hour, they were hard done by the scale of the nine point defeat.

Indeed, Castlemagner couldn’t had asked for a better start, their initial attack yielded a lead goal from Danny Linehan. However, the Boherbue response was rapid, Denis McCarthy showing composure to bag a goal.

Castlemagner worked hard in a bid to save the day but they lacked penetration going forward whereas Boherbue were determined to avoid a tight situation and closed the game out on a sweeping move, Jerry O’Sullivan fired home a cracking goal.

Boherbue 2-9

Cullen 1-10

Boherbue created history by becoming the first club to land the Duhallow Junior A Football Championship five years in-a-row by edging out near neighbours Cullen in a rousing battle at Knocknagree.

In front of a large attendance, the outcome remained up for grabs until the closing stages to a closely fought tussle where by the end of the hour, Boherbue had delivered a satisfying victory thanks to a productive flourish.

Cullen offered the greater conviction in the opening half and might well had been further ahead at the interval.

But on the turnover, Boherbue grappled manfully with their game of catch up and though missing out on a couple of goal-scoring opportunities, it ensured the contest remained in the melting pot before Boherbue rode their momentum to the finish with man of the match Alan O’Connor bagging a pair of goals.

Boherbue 4-14

Aghinagh 0-7

Boherbue blasted out an ominous warning of their capabilities on easily overcoming a depleted Aghinagh in a County quarter-final at Páirc Uí Rinn. The Duhallow champions were an impressive sight on moving forward with clear intent.

Credit Aghinagh for fulfilling the fixture, the first time Muskerry kingpins without six players from the divisional final owing to Covid complications and injuries.

At times in the opening quarter, Aghinagh put together a brave effort but in doing so, they came up against a Boherbue side performing power, pace and deadly finishing with seven players getting on the scoresheet including goals from Gerry O’Sullivan, Liam Moynihan, Dan Sheehan and John Corkery.

Boherbue 1-9

Urhan 0-11

Nervy Boherbue pinched a late victory over Urhan after a thrilling Co. JAFC semi final at Cloughduv. There was no mistaking the hunger of each side, the outcome up for grabs to the last piece of action where a late pointed free from Jerry O’Connor swung the outcome.

No obvious difference surfaced during the opening half, the teams deadlocked at 0-5 apiece by half time. The game’s complexion changed on the restart, O’Connor netted a goal following a break by Gerry O’Sullivan.

Outsiders Urhan rallied brilliantly and forced parity only for O’Connor to post the matchwinner to secure a passage to the final against Ballinhassig.

Ballinhassig’s route to county final

Ballinhassig 1-7

Ballygarvan 1-5

Ballinhassig bettered fellow parishioners Ballygarvan to regain the South East JAFC title in a tense and tough encounter. All through the hour, there was very little between the local rivals to an entertaining contest played in damp conditions.

The intensity of the local derby and the difficult underfoot fare meant scores were hard to come before the blue half of the parish won their second JAFC title in three years and their fourth in a decade.

For Ballinhassig, Diarmuid O’Sullivan was the difference between the sides as he notched up six points yet their lone score in the opening quarter surfaced from an all important Eoin Lombard goal.

Still Ballinhassig trailed by two at the second water break, O’Sullivan levelled matters prior to late points from Charlie Grainger and O’Sullivan confirmed the destination of the trophy.

Ballinhassig 2-15

Tadhg MacCarthaigh 2-9

AET

Ballinhassig offered impressive reserves of stamina to get the better of favourites Tadhg MacCarthaigh in a dramatic County JAFC quarter-final. When MacCarthaighs led by two goals at the second water break, it looked done and dusted.

However, Ballinhassig never gave up and with the Caheragh men running out of steam owing to playing the divisional final three nights previously, the complexion of the game changed with Cillian Tyers bagging a pair of goals to force extra time.

No surprise that Ballinhassig dominated as extra time progressed, the task made easier, Tadhg MacCarthaigh picking up a couple of black cards as Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Charlie Grainger delivered points to jump a formidable obstacle.

Ballinhassig 1-8

Douglas 1-7

A spirited Ballinhassig revival stormed back to get the better of Douglas in a closely fought County JAFC semi-final. While Ballinhassig took their time about it, they seized the opportunity during the second half and showed real grit to come through a competitive test.

An early penalty gave Douglas a perfect boost only for Ballinhassig to respond in kind, Diarmuid O’Sullivan despatching a spot kick for his Blues to trail 1-6 to 1-3 at the break. And though Douglas stretched their advantage on the resumption, Ballinhassig adopted a much more purposeful and assertive approach to dig in.

O’Sullivan emerged as chief marksman, kicking 1-7 of their total before Cillian Tyres landed the match winning point.