County IAFC previews: Kilshanning will be out to continue their progress

Glenville v Kilshannig

Saturday, September 25

Kilavullen 4pm

Glenville and Kilshannig will lock horns this weekend in an IAFC Round 2 game that will go some way to decide what side will make it through to the knockout stages of this season’s competition.

Kilshannig romped past a highly fancied Glanworth last time out and will fancy their chances of doing the same this weekend with players of the quality of Darragh O’Sullivan Cork star Éanna O’Hanlon, Kieran Twomey, Tom Cunningham, Barry O’Shea and Paddy Walsh at their disposal.

Last time out Glenville trailed by 0-8 to 0-3 with just 15 minutes remaining on the clock, but bagged six points in the last 12 minutes – losing out by the minimum in a grandstand finish.

Glenville really have got their work cut out for them if they are to see off this weekend’s opponents – that means they will need to keep a very impressive front six at bay – no easy task, just ask Glanworth – and don’t let Kilshannig get the march on them early on.

Aghabullogue v Kildorrery

Sunday, September 26

Kanturk 4pm

Kildorrery take on Aghabullogue this weekend knowing that the Avondhu side have to win, if they are to have any chance of challenging for the 2021 title.

Kildorrery lost out in Round 1 to Tomás Ó Sé’s Glanmire by the minimum, but showed plenty in that game to suggest there is much more to see from the North Cork side.

For Aghabullogue, a solid win over fancied Mitchelstown got their campaign off to the best possible start and sees them in good stead to progress this Sunday if the result goes their way.

The Duhallow side’s Cialan O’Sullivan’s and Matthew Bradley both showed an eye for goal last time out and both may well be key to the outcome again this Sunday.

This game has all the elements that should see it go all the way – nothing guaranteed – all to play for – Kildorrery definitely need the win more but that will count for little if they don’t show up on the day.

Glanworth v Adrigole

Saturday, September 25

Inchigeela 4pm

Glanworth need to get their 2021 IAFC campaign off the ground this weekend after losing their opening round fixture to Kilshannig three weeks ago.

The Avondhu side come into Round 2’s clash with Adrigole needing a serious change in fortunes after being blown away by all of 16 points in Round 1, a result that puts them firmly at the bottom of their group and staring a relegation battle if things down improve this weekend.

Glanworth will look to the likes of Shane O Riordan, John O’Sullivan and Mikey Sheehan to get the scores against Adrigole however all within the north Cork side setup will know that a tally like five points (what they scored on day 1) is going to be nowhere close to good enough.

Expect a very different Glanworth side this Saturday and hopefully for all involved with the club a very different result – a result that will see Glanworth back on track ahead of Round 3 the following weekend.



Glanmire v Mitchelstown

Sunday, September 26

Castlelyons 3pm

Mitchelstown will hope to put behind their recent loss to Rockchapel in the 2020 IAFC Final as well as their opening day defeat to Aghabullogue in the 2021 edition of this competition as they prepare to take on Glanmire this Sunday afternoon.

The North Cork side will look to get last year’s impressive run of success back on track against a side coached by Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé

Mitchelstown went into round 1 without Cork star Cathal O’Mahony and Aussie Rules player Mark Keane and that is likely to be the case again this weekend.

Glanmire come into this game on the back of a brilliant win over Kildorrery on the opening day of the season – a sensational turnaround for a side that lost all three championship games last season only managing to stay at this grade thanks to a relegation playoff win over Mayfield.

If this one comes down to necessity then Mitchelstown really are the needier side but Glanmire seem to be a team on the march and they will take some stopping this weekend – Mitchelstown need to be on their game if they are to get something here.

Millstreet v Iveleary

Sunday, September 26

Ballyvourney 4pm

Already County JAFC winners Iveleary are spoken as potential contenders for the intermediate title. That comes after brushing aside Boherbue with ease to collect Junior A accolades, replicating that form to better St. Finbarr’s in their maiden outing in the higher grade.

Again Cathal Vaughan and Chris Óg Jones expressed themselves with a combined 0-11 tally, well supported by midfielders Darren Kelly and Ciarán O’Riordan. For their part, Millstreet stormed out of the starting blocks against Kinsale, Mark Ellis set up midfield colleague Patrick Dineen for a goal in the first attack. Though Kinsale recovered from the setback, availing of Darren Kiely, Darragh Cashman, James Linehan, and Shane Hickey to create an impression. This promises to be a rigorous test for Millstreet, the manner in which Iveleary have dismissed opposition is sure to fill the Inchigeela men with confidence.

Verdict: Iveleary

Ballydesmond v Gabriel Rangers

Sunday, September 26

Macroom 4pm

Ballydesmond are in need of a pick me up after a narrow loss to Dromtarriffe, contributing handsomely to a wonderful game and by the end of the hour, they were to ponder on how it might have been so different for they looked good enough to secure a draw only to concede a late point.

Ballydesmond were clearly up for the contest, the play of Jerry Healy, Kevin O’Connell, Donncha O’Connor and Shane Kelly strong and resolute in defence with Daire Moynihan on fire up front but a decent effort came up short.

Having been relegated last season, Gabriel Rangers earned a morale boosting win over Ballinora, helped by an opportunist goal from Ger O’Callaghan. The West Cork men had good reason to be grateful to the presence of veteran Pat Nolan and high fielding full forward James O’Regan who clocked up a splendid 0-8 tally.

The pressure is on Ballydesmond, they need a win to keep their championship progress aspirations intact.

Verdict: Ballydesmond

Dromtariffe v Ballinora

Sunday, September 26

Donoughmore 4pm

Dromtarriffe raised their levels during the second half against Ballydesmond, that ultimately proved the key to securing a narrow win. Indeed Dromtarriffe held a renewed urgency to their game as the hour progressed, the play of Ray Daly, Jack Murphy, Michael Healy, Evan Murphy and Conor O’Callaghan cranking up the intensity.

As the tension mounted, the sides traded points but in the last throw of the dice, Dromtarriffe stormed down field for O’Callaghan to deliver the match winning point. Next up Ballinora provide the opposition, hoping to reverse an eight point defeat to Gabriel Rangers. The Muskerry outfit were well positioned all through the opening half through the positive play of Ian Wycherley, Neil Lordan and Darragh Holmes. However, a red card incurred by Alan O’Shea on the call of the interval had dire consequences with Ballinora restricted to a single score for the second half.

Ballinora will need a better return here, otherwise Dromtarriffe will continue on their winning ways.

Verdict: Dromtarriffe