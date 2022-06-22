Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County Hurling League Round-up: Kilworth earn close win over Carrigaline in Division 2

Action continued in the county hurling leagues last weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Action continued in the county hurling leagues last weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Action continued in the county hurling leagues last weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Action continued in the county hurling leagues last weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

corkman

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 2

Kilworth 3-18

Privacy