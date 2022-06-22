County Hurling League Round-up: Kilworth earn close win over Carrigaline in Division 2

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 2

Kilworth 3-18

Carrigaline 1-19

Kilworth emerged close winners over Carrigaline.

It was a high scoring game with the winners having two goals early on by Jeremy Saich and Eoin Carey as they led 2-2 to 0-3 after 12 minutes. Brian Kelleher pointed a free for the visitors. Noel McNamara replied with two points for the home side.

Some good points by David Drake, Patrick Mellitt and Brian Kelleher closed the gap 2-4 to 0-7 after 23 minutes. Jeremy Saich placed Liam Whelan for a point. Dave McCarthy soloed through from midfield and replied.

Carrigaline came close to a goal when Kevin Kavanagh and David Drake worked well for Rob O'Shea but he was denied by a splendid save by Kieran Walsh.

Michael Sheehan and David Drake exchanged a point. In the closing moments Drake worked well for Kevin Kavanagh who sent over. Eoin Carey with a very late point had Kilworth 2-7 to 0-10 clear at half time.

On the resumption both sides exchanged some fine points. Kilworth held a slight lead being 2-13 to 0-12 ahead entering the final quarter.

Eoin Carey had his second goal for the home side. In the 47th minute Denis McBarron goaled for Carrigaline 3- 14 to 1- 17. McBarron and David Drake with a point each completed the Carrigaline tally.

Kilworth had four late points by Kieran Walsh (free), Noel McNamara (free), Eoin Carey and Michael Gowen as they emerged winners in the end by a five point margin.

Best for Kilworth: Eoin carey, Noel McNamara, Liam Whelan, Jeremy Saich and Michael Sheehan. For Carrigaline David Drake, Kevin Kavanagh, Brian Kelleher and Denis McBarron did well.

KILWORTH: K Walsh 0-1f., J Horgan, M McNamara, A O'Hara, C Hynes, D Twomey, K Lane, S O'Brien, M Gowen 0-1, L Whelan 0-1, N McNamara 0-8 (0-4f), C Donnellan, J Saich 1-1, M Sheehan 0-2, E Carey 2-4 Sub: M O'Callaghan for C Donnellan

CARRIGALINE: C McCarthy, D King, Kieran Kavanagh, C Laverty, N Coleman, Kevin Kavanagh 0-2, B Cronin, R Kelleher, D McCarthy 0-1, K Dwane, D Drake 0-6, R O'Shea, D McBarron 1-2, P Mellitt 0-2, B Kelleher 0-6 (0-5f) Sub: C O'Donovan for C Laverty

REFEREE: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 1

Charleville 1-25

Glen Rovers 3-17

This was a thrilling game at the Glen Field on Sunday.

Jack Doyle and Lee Quilligan exchanged a point in the opening two minutes. Both sides exchanged another point. In the seventh minute Simon Kennefick goaled. Charleville replied with points by Darren Casey and Andrew Cagney 1-3 to 0-4.

Jack Doyle followed with two rapid points. Dean Brosnan replied for the City side. Brian Moylan and Jack Doyle were on target for their respective sides before Liam Coughlan goaled opening up a lead 2-5 to 0-7.

Glen Kennefick with a free edged the home side 2-6 to 0-7 clear. A good delivery by Jack Kilcommons found Conor Buckley who pointed. Liam Coughlan worked well for Luke Horgan who pointed.

Charleville had two more points before Luke Coughlan placed Simon Kennefick for his second goal 3-7 to 0-10. Charleville came back well. Points by Gavin Kelleher and James O'Brien along with a Jack Doyle pointed free cut the lead to three points 3- 7 to 0-13.

Gavin Kelleher placed Andrew Cagney who sent over. Glen Rovers had a point by Lee Quilligan. At half time Glen Rovers were 3- 9 to 0-15 clear.

It was very close again on the resumption. Glen Kennefick pointed a free with Mark Kavanagh putting impressive Jack Doyle in for a great point. David Noonan and Andrew Cagney exchanged a point with Jack Barry working well for Jack Doyle who pointed 3- 11 to 0-18.

Finbarr Cagney placed James O'Brien for a point. Conor Buckley levelled for the 3rd time. Simon Kennefick and Mark Kavanagh had them tied at 3-12 to 0-21. David Noonan edged the City side ahead and Liam Coughlan and Glen Kennefick followed with points as they moved 3- 15 to 0-21 ahead.

Further Glen pressure yielded a great point by Dean Brosnan. Charleville finished very strong. They had a goal by Andrew Cagney with Jack Doyle levelling from a free 3-16 to 1-22.

Jack Doyle was fouled and he pointed the free. A well placed puck-out by Brendan Dennehy found Andrew Cagney who pointed. In the dying moments Liam Coughlan and Jack Doyle swopped a point.

In injury time Glen Rovers forced a 21 metre free. Glen goalkeeper Cathal Hickey's effort for a winning goal was saved by the Rathluirc defence with the final whistle following.

Best for Charleville: Jack Doyle, Andrew Cagney, Darren Casey, Mark Kavanagh and Simon Gleeson. For Glen Rovers Simon Kennefick, Luke Horgan, Brian Moylan and Dean Brosnan were very solid.

It marked a great win for Charleville in their lead up to their County SHC next month.

CHARLEVILLE: B Dennehy, J Kilcommons, J Meade, D Lee, S Gleeson 0-1, J Barry, F Cagney, M Kavanagh 0-1, D Casey 0-1, G Kelleher 0-1, C Buckley 0-2, J Doyle 0-12 (0-5f), O O'Connell, A Cagney 1-5, J O'Brien 0-2

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey, E Varian, D Murphy, A Lynch, A Lordan, B Moylan 0-1, A O'Sullivan, L Horgan 0-2, D Noonan 0-2, G Kennefick 0-4f, D Brosnan 0-2, E Murphy, L Coughlan 1-3, S Kennefick 2-1, L Quilligan 0-2 Sub: C O'Neill for L Quilligan

REFEREE: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 2

Kildorrery 0-22

Blackrock 1-19

This game at Church Road on Sunday was very keenly contested all through.

The sides were level on six occasions Blackrock opened well with early points by Ian O'Keeffe and Ciaran Cormack. Dylan Kent opened Kildorrery's account in the fifth minute.

Diarmuid Cormack goaled for Blackrock who moved 1-2 to 0-1 ahead. Peter O'Brien and James Keating had some great points for Kildorrery with Peter Linehan and David O'Farrell replying for the 'Rockies'. Blackrock led 1-6 to 0-6. Kildorrery had a series of points and were level 0-10 to 1-7.

They were also deadlocked 0-11 to 1-8 and at 0-12 to 1-9. By half-time Kildorrery with another Peter O'Brien pointed free had his side ahead at the break 0-13 to 1- 9.

On the resumption O'Brien followed with two rapid frees as the 'Hill' moved 0-15 to 1-9 clear. Peter Linehan added a point for Blackrock. Dylan Kent replied from a tight angle.

Ciaran Cormack and James McEniry swopped a point as Kildorrery led 0-17 to 1-11 after 43 minutes. Ian O'Keeffe and Sean Kelly exchanged a point.

A foul on Cathal Harrington led to another O'Brien free as Kildorrery moved four points clear 0-19 to 1-12. Blackrock fought back well they had points by Eoin O'Farrell (two), Ryan Sweeney and Ian O'Keeffe as they forced level in the dying moments. Both sides shared the points in the end.

KILDORRERY: I Butler, D McNamara, M Walsh, W Fouhy, S Fitzgerald, J Keating 0-6 (0-4f), J O'Gorman, J Hunter, J O'Sullivan 0-2, D Kent 0-2, P O'Brien 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 '65'), S Kelly 0-1, J O'Connor 0-1, C Harrington, J McEniry 0-1 Subs: D Kelly for D Kent (inj) D Hunter for S Kelly, R Hurley for J Hunter

BLACKROCK: R Browne, J Ryan, C McCarthy, R Coleman, D Cormack 1-0, J Cashman, A Murphy, D McCarthy, D O'Farrell 0-2, E O'Farrell 0-3, I O'Keeffe 0-7 (0-2f, 0-1 '65'), C Cormack 0-2, P Linehan 0-2, R Dineen 0-2, R Sweeney 0-1 Sub: C O'Leary for D McCarthy

REFEREE: Shane Hodgins (Erins Own)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 2

Ballyhea 2-13

Watergrasshill 1-12

Ballyhea had a close win over Watergrasshill at Ballyhea.

It was an evenly contested game with the outcome in doubt to the end. Exchanges were very close in the opening 12 minutes with the sides level 0-1, 0-2, 0-3 and 0-4 each. Good play by Maurice O'Sullivan led to a lead point by Eugene O'Leary.

The 'Hill forced level for the fifth time when Sean Desmond pointed a free. Ballyhea forced a penalty with Jack Morrissey opening up a goal lead and he followed with a neat point.

Watergrasshill had a pointed '65 by Sean Desmond. Maurice O'Sullivan with a point restored the four point lead. In injury time John Morrissey with a point gave the home side an interval lead 1-8 to 0-6.

Early on the changeover Watergrasshill forced a penalty and keeper Aidan Foley netted. Eugene O'Leary pointed for Ballyhea. Tom Hanley came close to a goal but Aidan Foley saved well.

At the other end Mikey Browne made some excellent saves as the 'Hill' pressed hard. Sean Desmond kept the visitors in touch with a point. By the 48th minute the sides were level 1-10 each.

They were also deadlocked at 1- 11 and 1-12 each by the 55th minute. John Morrissey had a point and Eugene O'Leary goaled in injury time. Time ran out and it was Ballyhea who held out for a four point win.

BALLYHEA: M Browne 0-1f, A Barrett, M Morrissey, L Hanley, J Copps, T Hanley, A Horan, M O'Sullivan 0-1, D Copps, John Morrissey 0-4, C Cox, D Curtin, Jack Morrissey 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), E O'Leary 1-2, G Morrissey Subs: K Copps for G Morrissey, N Crowley for D Copps

WATERGRASSHILL: A Foley 1-0 (pen), I O'Callaghan, A Ricken, R Murray, K O'Neill, B O'Mahony, K O'Keeffe, D O'Farrell 0-1, A Cronin 0-1, C Cronin, A Spriggs, B Fenton, P O'Leary, S Desmond 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 '65'), B Lehane 0-1 Subs: J Gowen for P O'Leary, J McCarthy for B Fenton

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 2

Ballincollig 2-22

Milford 1-5

Ballincollig maintained their position for a place in the knock-out stages when they easily accounted for an understrength Milford side at Ballincollig on Friday evening.

From the start the winners got on top in the half-back line and midfield sectors ensuring plenty supply to their attack who took some very good scores. Tadhg O'Connell opened the scoring with Seán O'Connell replying from a free.

Ballincollig edged ahead and points by Cian O'Driscoll, Seán O'Donoghue and a Robbie Burke goal opened up a lead 1-3 to 0-1. Tadhg O'Connell, Ciaran O'Sullivan and Conor Kinsella added points 1-6 to 0-1.

Seán O'Connell added a pointed free for the Avondhu side. Cian O'Driscoll and Anthony Watson swopped a point. In the 28th minute Pat Watson and Dylan Hayes Daly worked well for Anthony Watson who goaled 1- 8 to 1-3.

Ballincollig added five more points before half time while Sean O'Connell kept Milford in touch. At the break the winners led 1-13 to 1-4. The expected Milford rally on the changeover did not materialise.

Adam Wills pointed for the home side and substitute Brian Keating struck some good points. Milford had just one point in this half when Sean O'Connell put Cillian O'Gorman through in the 50th minute 1-16 to 0-7.

In the final 10 minutes Ballincollig added a further 1-6 without reply as they were worthy victors.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan, C Sexton, J Murray, S O'Donoghue 0-1, C O'Sullivan 0-1, B Coleman, F Denny, R Burke 1-1, A Wills 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-2f, 0-1 '65'), T O'Connell 0-2, C O'Driscoll 0-3 (0-1f), G O'Donoghue, C Kinsella 0-3, J Dwyer 0-2 (0-1f), D Keohane Subs: B Keating 0-3 for D Keohane, R Cambridge for J Linehan, J O'Leary for C O'Sullivan, S O'Sullivan for G O'Donoghue

MILFORD: M Cremin, S O'Flynn, C O'Sullivan, P O'Flynn, R Hannigan, E Dillon, D Hannigan, M O'Flynn, P Watson, S O'Connell 0-3 (0-2f), A Watson 1-1, C O'Gorman 0-1, D Hayes-Daly, P Kirwan, J O'Connor Subs: C O'Flynn for D Hayes-Daly, B Villiers for J O'Connor, E O'Flynn for P Watson

REFEREE: Michael O'Mahony (Courcey Rovers)