County Board chair Marc Sheehan addresses Avondhu Convention

13 March 2022; Cork County Board chairman Marc Sheehan is interviewed by Michael Scanlon of C103 radio earlier this year Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Avondhu GAA Board Convention took place on Wednesday night in the Hall Glanworth. There was a good sized attendance present. The attendance included Fr Michael Corkery PP Glanworth along with Diarmuid Gowen, County Board Treasurer and Marc Sheehan, County Board Chairman.

Arthur O'Keeffe welcomed the large attendance. Fr Michael Corkery spoke of the great work being done by the GAA over many years in the many clubs he himself served as a priest in Kilshannig, Shanballymore, Ballyhea, Buttevant and Glanworth.

In his time he played with Naomh Aban and later helped out at Minor and Under 21 levels. Michael 'Monty' Healy Club President opened Convention. He hoped it would be a successful year.

Arthur O'Keeffe in his address spoke of the great number of gamers played during the year. He congratulate Buttevant on winning the JAFC title and Kilshannig the JAHC. Kilshannig who won the County IAFC title were so unlucky not to win the double.

They had JAHC wins over Dromtarriffe and Ballinascarthy before drawing with Erins Own in the county final and losing narrowly in the county final replay. He paid tribute to the mentors of the Avondhu Senior hurling and football teams.

The footballers having wins over Beara, and Imokilly before losing to Carbery. The senior hurlers defeated Carbery, Muskerry, Duhallow and UCC before going under to Imokilly in the colleges / divisional final.

Congratulations were extended to the referees who work so hard. Ciaran O'Regan recently handled the Munster IHC final. Ciaran Murphy took charge of the County JBFC final between Blarney and Fr O'Neills.

The abuse of referees has to be tackled stated Mr O'Keeffe. He paid tribute to the many Board sponsors. He paid tribute to the work done by Barry Aherne in relation to Scor. Kilshannig Ceol Uirlise team of Darragh O'Shea, Mark O'Shea, Sheila Cavamagh and Daniel O'Callaghan won the county final and Munster final.

They were beaten in the All Ireland final by a single mark 94 to 93. It was a marvellous achievement and special thanks to Miceal O'Sullivan and his wife May for their great amount of time and effort that they put in behind the scenes in support of that group.

The secretary's report by John Courtney in the absence of Michael Murphy stated that for the first time in two years the Board were able to put a full championship programme together, but unfortunately neither league or championship were completed on time.

The delayed start of the leagues, which normally start at the end of February will need to be seriously revisited and for the future leagues will have to start in February as if there is a week end missed with a late start then the board come under severe pressure.

The JB (1) Hurling and Football championships were brought forward by three weeks and this put a serious strain on the league programme.

The split-season does not allow the Board access to Cork players at any level until they are defeated in championship and even though the Board tried to run Under 21 football without these players they were beaten by general rule. At Convention there were still four outstanding championships and two leagues to complete.

Barry Aherne presented the Scór Report. It stated that the best overall school in the 2020 competitions was won by Ballygown NS.

In the 2022 Scór na Paistí competitions there was not the usual high number of schools participating. This was mainly due to the time of the year when these competitions were staged.

Nevertheless there was good competition in the finals that were staged in Castletownroche Community Centre on May 20. Four schools were represented : Ballygown N.S, Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire Buttevant, Mallow Convent Primary and Shanballymore NS. The results were as follows:

Bailead Grupa: Ballygown NS (winners) Sarah Kelleher, Rachel O'Brien, Ben Fitzgerald, Emma Keating, Saoirse O'Brien.

Rinnce Seit: Ballygown (winners) Claire Feaheny, Niamh Hanley, Caoimhe Cosgrove, Zoe Boyle, Sarah Kelleher, Luisna Hannon, Saoirse O'Brien, Emma Keating.

Aithriseoireacht: Ballygown (winners) Claire Sheedy)

Leiriu: Mallow Convent Primary (winner) Mary O'Driscoll, Clodagh O'Keeffe, Sarah O'Keeffe, Sarah Relihan, Ellie McAuliffe, Louise Flynn, Jessica Heelan, Maeve Leahy.

Rinnce Foirne: Ballygown (winners) Claire Feaheny, Nuamh Hanley, Caoimhe Cosgrove, Zoe Boyle, Sarah Kelleher, Luisna Hannon, Eabha O'Neill, Emma Keating.

Rinnce Aonar: Ballygown (winner) Claire Feaheny.

Ceol Aonar: Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire (Buttevant) (winner) Aine Corbett,

Amhranaiocht Aonar: Shanballymore N.S. (Indya Sware)

Trath na gCeist: Ballygown (winners) Cian Sheedy, Liam O'Connell, Ciaran Nagle, Ben Fitzgerald.

In the county final Avondhu had wins in Bailead Grupa. Amhranaoicht Aonar, Rinnce Aonar, Leiriu and Rinnce Seit and were runners up in Aithriseoireacht, Barry thanked the teachers judges and the Castletownroche club for hosting the finals.

Joe O'Brien coach to the Avondhu hurlers in 2022 thanked all involved in helping to make the divisional side so competitive. He congratulated Ballygiblin hurlers on reaching the All Ireland semi-final and wished them luck. He thanked the Board for their co operation.

John Fouhy on behalf of the Avondhu footballers stated they made great strides with two wins before losing to Carbery. Avondhu's sole County SFC success being in 1961. He thanked the various players who played for Cork from the division and he hoped that Avondhu who be stronger next year.

There was only one change in the officership for the coming year.

Tommy Lenahan (Buttevant) had completed his five year term. The new Development Officer John O'Donovan (Killavullen) was appointed.

The Financial Report by John Roche was in great detail. In his address he outlined that the Board had very good gate receipts that were back up to pre Covid rates. The Balance Sheet was in a healthy position.

The Treasurer thanked all who helped to collect the gates at the various venues throughout the Division. Gate receipts in 2022 for Junior, Junior B Under 21 hurling and football amounted to over €52,000.

Diarmuid Gowen, Treasurer County Board was delighted to be present. He paid tribute to the Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer for their annual reports. He paid tribute to the work done by Tommy Lenahan as Development Officer for the past five years.

He spoke of the great programme of games and felt that more referees were needed. He congratulated Ballyhea and Kilshannig on winning county honours. He wished the best of luck to Ballygiblin hurlers in their upcoming All Ireland semi-final against Horeswood.

Marc Sheehan, County Board Chairman was last to speak. It was his first time at an Avondhu Board Convention. He paid tribute to the clubs and the officials and complimented all involved with excellent reports.

He spoke of Kilshannig's success in the County IAFC and how they came so close to winning the double when losing out after extra-time in the County JAHC final replay to Erins Own.

He paid tribute to Tom Cavanagh, Seán Cooney and Seán O'Connor who were called to their Eternal Reward during the year. He spoke of the County Board debt and was happy that there was a surplus this year of €680,000.

He spoke of the support for the Bounty Draw and €1m had been paid out in cash prizes over the past two years. The five concerts during the year were a big help to the finances. There are still about 950 term seats to be sold in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Chairman stated there will be a big drive after Christmas to sell these seats.

Presentation of medals were made to the various championship and league winners.

Divisional winners 2022

JAHC Kilshannig defeated Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 1-19 to 1-14.

JAFC Buttevant beat Charleville 1-9 to 1-8.

JBHC(1) Doneraile defeated Ballyclough 0-22 to 2- 9

JBFC(1) Doneraile defeated Shanballymore 1- 8 to 0-10

J CHC Fermoy deefe4ated Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 2-15 to 1-12

JBHC (2) Ballyhea defeated Newtownshandrum 0-23 to 2-11. They later defeated St Finbarr's in the Co final.

Under 21 A HC Newtownshandrum defeated Mallow 1-18 to 1-13

Under 21 B HC Kilworth-Araglin defeated Clyda Rovers 0-14 to 0-11.

Under 21 C HC

Div 1 HL semi finals yet to be played.

Div 2 HL Ballyhea defeated Araglin 2-16 to 0-12

Div 3 HL Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels defeated Ballyclough 2-14 to

1-11

JBFC(2) Glanworth defeated Buttevant 1-9 to 1-

Under 21 A FC not finished

Under 21 B FC not finished.

Under 21 C FC St Dominic's 2- 12 Ballycastle Gaels 3- 5

Div 1 FL

Charleville defeated Killavullen 1-12 to 1-10

Div 2 FL Not finished

Div 3 FL Doneraile 1-12 Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 0-10 The following were the sponsors of the various competitions during 2022.

Cavanagh's Fermoy Div 1, 2 & 3 Hurling and Football Leaguwith Avondhu along Senior teams.

Hibernian Hotel : Junior A Hurling championship. Under 21 A HC

McAuliffe Hurley's Charleville : Junior B (2) HC

Fitzgerald Hurley's : Junior B (1) HC

Shreelawn Oil Junior C HC

Country Clean Recycling : Under 21 B HC