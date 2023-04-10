Cork’s Munster Championship aspirations left in tatters by Clare’s late winner in siege of Ennis

Clare's Darren O'Neill grapples with Colm O'Callaghan of Cork, 8, during the Munster SFC quarter-final at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Sportsfile

MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Clare 0-14

Cork 0-13

Cork, once more, has hit a severe bump on their road back to being a relevant football team and county after a one-point defeat to Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final on Easter Sunday.

Not for the first time, Cusack Park in Ennis again delivered another agonising defeat for the visitors, as Clare, crucially, paraded a terrific desire to succeed, which culminated with a winning point by corner back Killian Rouine deep into injury-time.

This was Clare’s first Munster Championship victory over Cork since 1997, and only the county’s second Championship win over the Rebels since 1941, and the majority of the home support in the attendance of 3,661 were fully entitled to swarm the pitch at the full time whistle to celebrate their heroes.

The reality is a fancied Cork laboured in too many sectors, Clare showed scant regard for the underdog role in a massively improved showing in the second half. Following a dour and tense opening period, Cork thanks to the accuracy of free taker Steven Sherlock enjoyed a two point advantage at the interval.

Encouragingly, Cork resumed with urgency to double their grip only for Clare to haul themselves back from the brink. At times, Clare had reason to regret wastage of possession on shooting 14 wides yet crucially, they sharpened the cutting edge that was blunted in terms of accuracy to deliver telling scores.

Having come second best to Cork in both McGrath Cup and Division 2 League earlier in the season, Clare came with a chip on their shoulder and put the record straight for a deserved win.

Prior to throw-in, a change of Cork personnel saw Sherlock replace injured team captain Brian Hurley, the St. Finbarr’s talisman justifying his selection with a clinical 0-10 tally. Just one other forward, Seán Powter, got on the scoreboard in addition to defenders Rory Maguire and Kevin O’Donovan summed up a frustrating afternoon.

From the first whistle, Clare opened full of promise, the Cork defence standing off for full forward Keelan Sexton deliver a pair of points off play. A possession game followed in tentative play with both defences on top, Sherlock clipped over pointed frees.

Though Clare regained the lead from a sweet strike by skipper Eoin Cleary, Cork possessed a growing pep to their game through the input of Rory Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire and Ruairí Deane.

Sherlock obliged with back to back points from frees, Cork close to a goal, a great turnover by Powter from a short restart saw a Brian O’Driscoll blaster come off the crossbar.

Defender Maguire stepped up to steer Cork’s initial point off play in the 28th minute. Clare wasted several opportunities, Emmet McMahon fired wide from a good position before Podge Collins pointed a massive effort for his side to trail 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

Though Clare had the opening score to the second half by McMahon, Cork managed to establish a foothold, Sherlock and Powter adding a trio of points. Trailing by four, Clare warmed to their challenge, toughening up, encouraged by the massive presence of substitute Darren O’Neill who along with Daniel Bohannon, the pair grabbed a stranglehold in the centre, backed up by the steely resolve of Ciaran Russell, Cillian Brennan, Jamie Malone and Sexton.

Winning a growing amount of possession, a series of raids saw a Podge Collins efforts come off the post and Luke Fahy clear the danger. There was no doubt that Clare were performing with a greater desire, Cleary, Sexton and McMahon pointing to square up the tussle.

The standard of play had risen significantly, twice Sherlock nudged Cork ahead only for Clare to answer per Sexton and Cleary. Urged on by a vociferous home following, Clare came close to a goal, Bohannon denied on a fabulous save from Michéal Aodh Martin with Sexton failing to convert the resultant ‘45’.

Still it remained nip and tuck, the outstanding Jamie Malone pushed Clare ahead for the first time since the opening quarter only for Sherlock to reply at the opposite end.

Again Clare responded, Eoin Cleary converting a pointed free, Cork gasping for a reprieve saw Rory Maguire and Corbett blocked before defender Kevin O’Donovan appeared to have rescued a draw with an equalising point.

Extra time looked on the cards, but Clare were having none of it, the all important move originated from ‘keeper Stephen Ryan, ground made by defenders Malone and Ciaran Russell setup Rouine to fist over and between the uprights in an accomplished finish for the matchwinner.

Disappointment for Cork but bar extreme results going against them they can remain in the All-Ireland series, albeit theyhave a huge amount of work to undertake before their next outing.

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C Russell, J Malone 0-1, D Walsh; C O’Connor, D Bohannon; P Lillis, E McMahon 0-2, D Coughlan; E Cleary 0-4 (1f), K Sexton 0-4, P Collins 0-1. Subs: D O’Neill for C O’Connor (ht), G Cooney 0-1 for D Coughlan (50), M McInerney for E McMahon (68), A Sweeney for P Collins (70 inj).

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) 0-1, D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven) 0-1, M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); S Powter (Douglas) 0-1, S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) 0-10 (7f, 1 ‘45’), C Óg Jones (Iveleary). Subs: K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for E McSweeney (48), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for C Óg Jones (57), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for B O’Driscoll (68), C Kiely (Ballincollig) for L Fahy (68).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)