Cork’s magnificent seven nominated for Ladies football All-Star awards

Seven Cork players have been nominated for the 2021 TG4 Ladies Football All Star awards, the third most nominations after the champions Meath (14) and beaten finalists Dublin (9).

Five players from the 2019 TG4 All Star team are nominated for awards again including Cork’s Melissa Duggan.

She is joined on the long-list by team mates Róisín Phelan, Eimear Meaney, Erika O’Shea, Hannah Looney, Sadhbh O’Leary and Eimear Scally.

One player will be chosen from the three short-listed in each of the positions to make up the final selection, with the exception of midfield, where two from six will be chosen.

Phelan is nominated in the full back position with Eimear Meaney beside her at left corner back.

Erika O’Shea will compete for the All Star at right half back while on the other wing Duggan is nominated at left half-back.

Hannah Looney is one of six nominees at midfield, while Cork’s other two nominations are in the full forward line with Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork) named at right corner forward and Eimear Scally in the other corner.

All-Ireland champions Meath lead the way with 14 nominations, which is due recognition for the Royals surge to senior glory with a stunning final victory over Dublin at Croke Park.

Dublin, who had won the four previous senior finals, have been rewarded with nine nominations following a season that also saw the Sky Blues collect the Lidl National League Division 1 title.

Mayo, defeated by Dublin in the last four, have earned six nominations, while there are three nominees from Donegal, two each from Armagh and Galway, and one apiece from Kerry and Waterford.

The 2021 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 13.

The 2021 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners will also be announced on the night.