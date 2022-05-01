Cork’s dominance continues in minor ladies football with 12 in-a-row

Cork celebrate victory over Tipperary in the Munster Ladies MAFC Final in Mallow Photo by John Tarrant

MUNSTER LADIES MFC FINAL

Cork 3-11

Tipperary 2-5

Déjà vu for Cork, the story of the 2022 Munster Ladies MAFC Final went very much the same as the previous eleven deciders with Cork’s superior guile and know how all too good for Tipperary at Mallow.

Taking their 12th consecutive title, Cork produced excellent passages of football with great energy and pace to their game evident all through the hour. Indeed Cork possessed the players to rise to the occasion, Lia Heffernan and Sadbh McGoldrick strong and resolute in defence, Kate Redmond and Evie Twomey dominant at midfield with Rachel Leahy, Abigail Ring and Orlaith Cahalane full of promise in attack.

Though Cork opened on a promising note, Eabha Curran pointing, Tipp made their intentions known, the dangerous Clara English won a penalty, Sarah Finnane netting at the second attempt after Cork ‘keeper Dearbhla Creed saved the initial attempt with her leg.

However Cork regained the lead straight from the restart, courtesy of a smashing Leahy goal. Sloppy shooting prevented both sides from adding to their respective tallies, good play by English delivered a pair of Tipp points before Ring and McGoldrick points helped Cork secure a 1-6 to 1-2 advantage at the break.

Cork took up where they left off, a great move initiated by McGoldrick set up Leahy for her second goal. The Premier girls attempted a rally, substitute Anna Murphy blasting over the crossbar.

Still, Cork’s industry never lessened, Ring capped a splendid performance to goal before Daní Ryan netted a late consolation goal for Tipperary from the penalty spot.

A delighted Cork captain Evie Twomey accepted the provincial silverware, all involved can look ahead to the All Ireland series with confidence.

Scorers

CORK: A Ring 1-7 (4f), R Leahy 2-0, O Cahalane 0-2, E Curran, S McGoldrick 0-1 each

TIPPERARY: S Finnane 1-0, D Ryan 1-0p, C English 0-3, A Murphy, N Costigan 0-1 each

CORK: D Creed (Fermoy); S Callinan (Clonakilty), L Heffernan (Banteer), A Barrett (Donoughmore); A Healy (Cloyne), S McGoldrick (Éire Óg), A Corcoran (Erins Own); K Redmond (Ballygarvan), E Twomey (Glanmire); R Leahy (Aghada), A Ring (Cloyne), E Curran (Nemo Rangers); M Condon (Clonakilty), O Cahalane (Éire Óg), L Hallihan (Bride Rovers) Sub: A Hallihan (Lisgoold) for M Condon (48), K Smith (Aghada) for E Curran (55), L McDonagh (Naomh Abán) for E Twomey (55), F Cullinane (Ballinhassig) for A Corcoran (60), E Hurley (Ilen Rovers) for L Hallihan (60)

TIPPERARY: C Casey; C Grace, N Martin, L Ryan; K Downey, G Moloney, H Brennan; S Ryan, N Towey; E Sumner, J Johnston, A Flynn; C Byrnes, S Finnane, C English Sub: N Costigan for E Sumner (20), H Cleere for S Finnane (42), A Murphy for J Johnston (45), K Ryan for A Flynn ((55). D Ryan for K Downey (57)

REFEREE: S Mulvihill (Kerry)