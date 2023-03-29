Cork will need to start games better come championship

It was still just a league encounter, no question about that, but on occasion, for more than a few fleeting moments, there was a bang of championship off this tie as two of the most successful counties in GAA hurling history went toe to toe for the right to take on the All Ireland champions Limerick in the Allianz National League Final 2023.

First up, it was great to see some sunshine and a large crowd at this league semi-final as the sides went at this one from the off. Kilkenny’s willingness to hunt everything down from the first whistle was impressive, as was the dominance their full-back line seemed to be having in most of the major exchanges.

Kilkenny’s back three in particular seemed to have all the time in the world to clear the ball, opting to pass the sliotar around before going long – space not afforded to Cork’s rear-guard at any point in the game.

Pádraig Power will have nightmares about Tommy Walsh for quite some time after the Kilkenny full-back dominated the scoring zone for the majority of the tie.

In the scoring stakes, Shane Kingston was again the leading scorer for Cork in not only this game, but also throughout the entire league with 1-30 to his name.

Declan Dalton was next up with 1-12 and one of the surprise packages of the league for me, Shane Barrett rowed in with 1-11 (most of those impressive scores from the wing).

Conor Lehane, Pádraig Power and Seán Twomey shared six goals evenly between them which shows that Cork may well have a genuine goal-scoring threat up front – something that has been absent in recent years.

To be critical for a moment, some of Cork’s failings came back into view again on Sunday with the side once more failing to leap from the blocks with any kind of serious conviction.

Manager Pat Ryan cut a frustrated figure on the line as he watched Kilkenny start better, and when asked after the game about his thoughts on the reason for another slow start, Ryan was at a loss to explain.

Another failing that reared its ugly head again was the side’s failing to bounce back immediately when hit hard. The Rebels got the gap back to a goal heading for the 10th minute of the second half but in the space of another 10 the boys in red shipped 1-2 and lost their full-back. Periods of struggle like that just won’t do going forward.

Credit to the Leesiders they really did keep plugging away to the finish, but Billy Drennan was in sensational form – landing 1-13 (100% on his scoring efforts).

Drennan punished Cork from everywhere, even landing four 65s along the way – a show of accuracy rarely seen in competitive inter-county hurling.

Cork will face plenty impressive free takers through the 2023 league and key to keeping them quite is to keep the fouling inside your own half to a minimum – easier said than done of course, but a must if you are to keep the likes of Drennan at bay).

On the plus side you couldn’t help but be impressed by the way Ryan’s charges continued to plug away as they went in search of some redemption on the day.

The manager called upon Ger Mellerick, Patrick Horgan and Newtownshandrum’s Tim O’Mahony with the latter impressing right from the first ball with his physical and hurling attributes.

Cork have a host of players to return and they are a serious outfit when they can call upon their starting 15 – that said, the league has unearthed some serious talent that is well capable of strengthening the bench – a location that cork have struggled with for years.

This loss to Kilkenny will be seen in house as a minor blow to Cork’s championship plans however the league has afforded Ryan the opportunity to try new things and new players, which will be seen on Leeside as a genuinely successful few months of preparation.

Cork will now need to organise a couple of competitive challenge matches which will again give Ryan the chance to try new things, but now that there is just a month to the opener with Waterford and little more time for tinkering the management who will be keen to see just what the available starting 15 can do.

Players like Darragh Fitzgibbon, Horgan. O’Mahony and perhaps Alan Cadogan will be looking to return to what will be a stiff opening test to this season’s Munster Championship.

On the other side of the house, Kilkenny and Limerick may well go at it the weekend after next as they won’t face each other again until at least the All Ireland stage.

Kilkenny will want to finish the league in style and take down the All Ireland champions. Limerick will want to add to the overflowing trophy cabinet and set down another significant marker to the rest. Whisper it, this league final could be good.