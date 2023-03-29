Cork

Cork will need to start games better come championship

Diarmuid Sheehan

After a generally encouraging league campaign, a few familiar failings will need addressing before the Munster round robin

Damien Cahalane of Cork after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi Final match between Kilkenny and Cork at UMPC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Damien Cahalane of Cork after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi Final match between Kilkenny and Cork at UMPC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It was still just a league encounter, no question about that, but on occasion, for more than a few fleeting moments, there was a bang of championship off this tie as two of the most successful counties in GAA hurling history went toe to toe for the right to take on the All Ireland champions Limerick in the Allianz National League Final 2023.

First up, it was great to see some sunshine and a large crowd at this league semi-final as the sides went at this one from the off. Kilkenny’s willingness to hunt everything down from the first whistle was impressive, as was the dominance their full-back line seemed to be having in most of the major exchanges.

