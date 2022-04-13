Cork Under 20 hurlers strike back at battling Banner in Sixmilebridge

Kanturk man Colin Walsh came off the bench in Sixmilebridge to help the Rebels over the line in their Munster Under 20 Championship opener against Clare Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

MUNSTER U20 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 1, ROUND 2

Cork 1-19

Clare 1-17

Cork’s Under 20 hurlers made it two wins in as many nights for the county’s underage stars with a hard-fought but deserved win over Clare in Sixmilebridge.

After seeing the minors come away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a comprehensive victory over Limerick on Tuesday night, the Under 20s had an even more daunting proposition as they headed to the Banner to take on a Clare side that many fancied would go a long way in this season’s championship.

Even before this one manager Donal O’Mahony told The Corkman last week that this had all the signs of “an ambush” as the home side awaited the county currently in possession of the All Ireland crown and, while O’Mahony has managed to get his side out of Clare with a win, it really was just by the skin of their teeth – Cork needing the seven of the last nine scores to secure the victory.

Led in the scoring stakes by attacker Ben Cunningham (eight points) this was far from a perfect display for the young Rebels.

No score from play in the first half, just five placed balls efforts finding the target in that time, meant that Cork went in at the turn down by four – in truth it could have been a lot more. Clare up 0-9 to 0-5 at the short whistle.

Diarmuid Healy landed Cork’s only major on the night to put Cork into the lead for the first time, but the Banner hit back with a rapid 1-3 (the goal from Shane Meehan) had Clare looking set for the win as the game tumbled towards 50 minutes – Clare up by four and cork looking shot.

However, this Cork side are made of sterner stuff and after getting back on level terms as the game lapsed into injury time a pair of subs secured the win – Kanturk’s Colin Walsh pointed on 62 minutes with Eoin O’Leary of Glen Rovers bagging his fourth free to seal the deal.

The win, in Cork’s first game of the year secures Cork a place in the last four with Clare now out of the race for the provincial crown. Cork will need to do better if they are to gain silverware this year but a win is a win and Cork have again managed to get the results going in their favour – something that will please fans of this hugely talented side.

Next week Cork welcome Limerick with the winner topping the group – all to play for still in this exciting provincial competition.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); C McCarthy (Sarsfields), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), C Smyth (Midleton); E Downey (Glen Rovers) 0-1, E Twomey (St Finbarrs), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); M Mullins (Whitechurch), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk) 0-3 (1s/l); B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s) 0-8 (7f, 1.65), B Keating (Ballincollig) 0-2, D McSweeney (Blarney); D Healy (Lisgoold) 1-0, J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) 0-1, D Hogan (Sarsfields) Subs: C Walsh (Kanturk) 0-1 for McSweeney (ht); E O’Leary (Glen Rovers) 0-3f for Cunningham (48); J Leahy (Dungourney) for Healy (58), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for McCarthy (58); M Howell (Douglas) for Downey (61)

CLARE: C Broderick (Clarecastle); I McNamara (Killanena), D Mullins (Crusheen), A Hogan (Feakle); J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), C Galvin (Clarecastle), O Clune (Feakle); C O’Meara (Clonlara), C Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) 0-1; C Murphy (O’Callaghan’s Mills), P Crotty (Scariff) 0-3, S Punch (Ruan) 0-4f; D Cahill (Corofin) 0-1, S Meehan (Banner) 1-1, J Kirwan (Parteen) Subs: K Smyth (Killanena) 0-6 (5f) for Punch (26 mins); O O’Donnell (Crusheen) 0-1 for Kirwan (36); K Hartigan (Scarriff) for O’Meara (46); G Sheehy (Ogonnelloe) for Murphy (53); O Cahill (Éire Óg) for D Cahill (58)

REFEREE: C Doyle (Tipperary)