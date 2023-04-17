Cork Under 20 footballers cruise past Limerick and into Munster final

Goals from Niall Kelly and Hugh O’Connor saw the Rebels romp to a comfortable double digit win over the Treaty Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

MUNSTER UNDER 20 FC SEMI-FINAL

Cork 2-14

Limerick 0-6

Cork cruised into the Munster Under 20 Football Final on Monday night with a clinical demolition of Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

On an almost perfect night for football, Bobbie O’Dwyer’s charges made light of a spirited opening from the Treaty side to push clear midway through the first half and never looked back – opening up all over the pitch in some style.

Kanturk’s Tommy Walsh was one of the major plusses for Cork with Newcestown’s Richard O’Sullivan, Newmarket’s Hugh O’Connor and Ballincollig’s Liam O’Connell all impressing on what turned out to be a comfortable night for the victors.

For Limerick, the midfield duo of Darragh Murray and Emmett Rigter impressed with Ryan and O’Shaughnessy lively up front. Rigter called ashore with an injury on 38 minutes.

Limerick struggled to find their men with passes and failed to trouble Cork in any significant manner throughout the tie. Eoin McGrath at centre-back was also a player to watch with Aaron Neville another one to watch for the future.

In beautiful sunshine, this one started as most might have predicted with Cork on the front foot following a brace of points inside three minutes, Kanturk’s Walsh and Corcoran from St Mary’s opening the night in style for the home side.

Credit to Limerick they hot back with a grace of frees from Diarmuid Ryan and David O’Shaughnessy, but Cork, playing into the strong spring sunshine, bounced back from a few minutes on the collective back foot, bagged the next four scores of the game to open up a commanding four-point lead with 13 still left on the first half clock.

Corcoran, O’Connell, O’Sullivan and O’Connor all getting on the scoreboard as Cork looked to brush aside the challenge of their opponents inside 30 minutes.

Things could have been even better for the men in red if Tom Cunningham’s blistering effort had been an inch or two lower, instead the ball came flying back to the safety of a Limerick hand.

Cork didn’t have to wait too long to get their reward in front of goal as a clever ball from Walsh to O’Connor put his neighbour through and although he still had plenty to do, the full-forward made no mistake, raising green to send Cork in at the break leading by 1-6 to 0-2.

Limerick needed a positive start to the second half if they were going to salvage something from this one but it was Cork that would again take control, points from O’Connor and Corcoran, and a Ross Corkery brace had Cork out of site, O’Shaughnessy slotting over a trio of frees to put a little more respectability on what was an ever more depressing scoreboard from a Limerick viewpoint.

Any cause for optimism after Limerick reached five points was dashed soon after when substitute Niall Kelly cut in from the left to finish brilliantly to the Limerick net – Cork 12 points to the good with five minutes remaining.

Seán Dore and Kelly rounded off the scoring in this one, Cork bagged all but two points from play with Limerick failing to register a score from open play.

Cork will be happy with the result and the manner with which they secured the win however at this stage of the competition the management would have been looking for a more competitive workout as they prepare for a provincial showpiece game next Monday.

CORK: C Dungan; D Twomey, J O’Driscoll, D Murray; T O’Mahony, T Walsh 0-1, S Brady; E Nash, S Dore 0-1; O Corcoran 0-4 (3f), L O’Connell 0-1, R O’Sullivan 0-2; P O’Rourke, H O’Connor 1-2 (0-1f), T Cunningham Subs: E de Búrca for E Nash (28), R Corkery 0-2 for T Cunningham (42), P O’Driscoll for D Murray (42), M Quirke for S Brady (50), N Kelly 1-1 for H O’Connor (52)

LIMERICK: C MacInnes; T Hourigan, F Corcoran, D Buckley; J McCarthy, E McGrath, C O’Sullivan; D Murray 0-1f, E Rigter; A Neville, M Molloy, B Smith; D O’Shaughnessy 0-4f, R Quirke, D Ryan 0-1f Subs: T Ryan for M Molloy (28), S Ryan for C O’Sullivan (ht), Z McCarthy for D Ryan (38), M Nolan for E Rigter (inj)(39), D Boyce for J McCarthy (41)

REFEREE: N Quinn (Clare)