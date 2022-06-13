Cork to face Dublin in All-Ireland quarter-final after getting a pass to avoid repeat meeting Kerry

Cork's Kevin O’Driscoll, Ian Maguire and Kevin Flahive in against against Dublin's Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny and Michael Darragh Macauley when the counties last met in the Championship, the 2019 All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 'Super 8' match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Might it be a case of from the frying pan to the fire for the Cork footballer, who will play Dublin for a place in the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals after the Rebels were paired with the Dubs in this morning’s quarter-final draw.

Cork were initially drawn out to play Kerry but that pairing was not allowed under the ‘no repeat fixture’ rule, so Mayo were drawn to face the Munster champions, while Cork moved along the line with Dublin drawn next to face John Cleary’s team.

The game, to be played the weekend after next, will be the first Championship meeting between the counties since their 2019 All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin phase (Super 8) contest, which Dublin won by 5-18 to 1-17.

The last knock-out All-Ireland quarter-final meeting between the counties was in 2013 when Dublin won by 1-16 to 0-14.

Cork were pushed all the way by Limerick in Sunday’s Round 2 Qualifier game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh before they emerged 2-18 to 1-16 winners.

The prospect of facing a Dublin team that – despite being relegated from Division 1 in March – has blazed another easy trail through Leinster will be a daunting one for Cork, but Cleary – who has taken over as interim manager from Keith Ricken – was bullish in his post-match comments on Sunday.

“We want to play in an All-Ireland semi-final. We'll leave no stone unturned in the next two weeks to try and get there. It’s a two-horse race. You don’t know,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kerry will take on old adversary Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals the weekend after next, having been paired with their Division 1 rivals in the draw.

Kerry were initially drawn against Cork but that fixture wasn’t permitted under the rule to avoid repeat earlier championship meetings – they obviously played each other in the Munster semi-final in early May – so it fell to Mayo to face the All-Ireland Championship favourites.

This will be the third meeting between Jack O’Connor’s and James Horan’s teams this year, with the Kingdom winning both games. Their regulation Division 1 game in mid-March ended 1-12 to 0-14 in Kerry’s favour in Austin Stack Park, while their subsequent Division 1 Final in Croke Park was a much more one-sided affair with Kerry winning 3-19 to 0-13.

The other two quarter-finals sees Connacht champions Galway face Armagh, while newly crowned Ulster champions Derry were rewarded with what might be argued was the easiest of the qualifier winners to get, Clare, who were a somewhat surprise Qualifier winner over Roscommon on Saturday.

Armagh last featured in a final when losing to Tyrone in 2003, while Galway's last appearance was their win over Meath back in 2001. Derry's last appearance in the All-Ireland Final was 1993, when they won the county’s only title to date, while Clare haven't featured on All-Ireland final day since 1917.

All four quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of June 26 & 26 in what will most probably be two double-headers in Croke Park that weekend. The early indication is that the Cork v Dublin game will be the second game of a Saturday double-header, while Kerry v Mayo will top the bill of a Sunday double-header.

Dates and times will be announced by the CCCC later this afternoon.

The All-Ireland semi-finals, on the weekend of July 9 & 10, will see the winner of Kerry v Mayo play the winner of Dublin v Cork. On the other side it will be Galway or Armagh against Derry or Clare.

The All-Ireland Final will be played on Sunday, July 24.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw

Galway v Armagh

Kerry v Mayo

Dublin v Cork

Derry v Clare