Cork start campaign away to All-Ireland champions Meath and then League champions Dublin

Cork start their National League campaign with two away fixtures, first to All-Ireland champions Meath, and then to reigning Division 1 National League champions Dublin

Cork will face All-Ireland champions Meath on the opening weekend of the Lidl Ladies National Football League in what will be the first competitive meeting between the counties since the dramatic TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final last August, when Meath staged a sensational comeback to take the game to extra-time, before eventually prevailing.

That first round takes place on February 13, with the Rebels also on the road the following weekend when they travel to the capital to play Dublin. Cork then finish their Division 1B campaign on March 6 with the visit of Waterford.

Dublin will begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a trip to Waterfordon the opening weekend, and after hosting Cork in round 2, the 2021 beaten All-Ireland finalists renew acquaintances with the Royals in Round 3. Meath operate in the top tier next year after they won the Division 2 title in 2021, to gain promotion.

Division 1A of the 2022 Lidl National League contains Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Westmeath – with two teams to emerge from each of the four-team divisions to contest the semi-finals on March 19.

Division 2A contains three Munster teams, namely Clare, Kerry and Tipperary, who were relegated from the top flight this year. They will be joined by 2021 Division 3 Champions Laois, while Division 2B is an all-Ulster affair as Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone prepare for some intriguing games.

Division 3A contains newly-promoted Louth, who will play against Down, Roscommon and Sligo, while Wexford (relegated from Division 2 in 2021), Kildare, Wicklow and Longford make up an all-Leinster Division 3B.

In Division 4A, Ulster sides Antrim, Derry and Fermanagh will be joined by Leitrim, as Fermanagh prepare for life in the fourth tier again following relegation in 2021.

In Division 4B, London are preparing for a return to League football, and they will pit their wits against Carlow, Offaly and Limerick.

The Division 1 and 2 semi-finals will be played on March 19, with the semi-finals in Divisions 3 and 4 down for decision on March 20.

The finals in Divisions 3 and 4 are scheduled for Sunday, April 3, with the Divisions 1 and 2 Finals to be played a week later, on Sunday, April 10.