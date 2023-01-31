Cork

Cork star Patrick Horgan says he was treated ‘unfairly’ by previous management team

There was stuff going on all the time that really is not supposed to happen on a team,’ says all-time championship top-scorer

Cork star Patrick Horgan at the Cliffs of Moher last week for the launch of the Allianz Hurling League which gets underway this weekend Photo by Dan Sheridan / Inpho Expand

Cork star Patrick Horgan at the Cliffs of Moher last week for the launch of the Allianz Hurling League which gets underway this weekend Photo by Dan Sheridan / Inpho

Damian Stack

In a series of carefully worded, yet quite obviously devastating statements, Cork hurling star Patrick Horgan has called into question the manner in which the Rebel County’s premier sporting side has been managed over the last number of years.

Horgan’s claims suggest a level of dysfunction in how the Cork hurlers were prepared, with his comment that last year “was a failure before it kind of even happened” being quietly brutal about Kieran Kingston’s reign as Cork manager.

