Cork star Patrick Horgan says he was treated ‘unfairly’ by previous management team

In a series of carefully worded, yet quite obviously devastating statements, Cork hurling star Patrick Horgan has called into question the manner in which the Rebel County’s premier sporting side has been managed over the last number of years.

Horgan’s claims suggest a level of dysfunction in how the Cork hurlers were prepared, with his comment that last year “was a failure before it kind of even happened” being quietly brutal about Kieran Kingston’s reign as Cork manager.

In an interview last week – as part of the official launch of the Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues – the mild-mannered Glen Rovers man did not come across as having a particular axe to grind, rather his answers to questions emerging organically over the course of the exchanges with journalists.

The all-time Championship top scorer admitted that watching from the side-lines as the Rebels hit twelve first-half wides against Galway in the All Ireland quarter-final was “challenging”.

“I thought for a lot of last year that there was a lot of, I suppose, treatment going on that I thought wasn't fair,” he said. "That doesn't mean to say anybody else didn't think it was fair. Anybody who doesn't play thinks they're being treated unfairly, but I was one of them and I thought I was being treated unfairly.

"I could see that happening from the side-line and, while I was wishing that it wasn't happening because they're all my friends out there and I want to see the best for all of them, it was tough.

"I had no control over what I could do, only to just go out and warm up, and if I was called on I'd try and do my bit. But it was really tough, I will say."

When pushed as to whether he felt unfairly treated by the incumbent management team at the time, the 34-year-old readily agreed.

"I felt that way,” he said. "Is it something I think about? No. I obviously prepare myself the best I can for every game, every week and every year. I know what's required for myself to be competitive. Maybe I didn't do enough, maybe I did - I don't know.

"I don't think much went right last year and I don't know what that was down to. I suppose everybody has their own opinions, but I just think the year was a failure before it kind of even happened.

"There was stuff going on all the time that really is not supposed to happen on a team. Everybody is supposed to be positive and everybody is supposed to be driving each other, exactly the way it's happening now.

"When you have fellas training three, four or five times a week, giving it their all, the least they deserve is probably a bit of encouragement. That's exactly what's happening at the moment.

"Every fella is driving on, we're getting a buzz off each other and a buzz off the positivity around the whole group. It's a great place to go. When I go to work in the morning I'm thinking, 'I can't wait to go training tonight', and that's always a good place to be."

Despite those disappointments and seeming resentments building up, Horgan says he didn’t fall out with last year’s management team.

“I didn't fall out with anyone,” he stressed. "When you're putting so much time into something, all you want is for you, the other players and everybody to be at the top of their game. We weren't, it's as simple as that, and we weren't for a long period of last year.

"We kind of got out of jail against Waterford with a bit of a performance from the players when their backs were against the wall, I suppose. Everything else after that, there kind of wasn't much happening really."

Even if things weren’t going brilliantly for Cork in the early part of the championship, it still must have come as a shock to the Blackpool man to have found himself sitting on the bench come to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Antrim.

“Ah, a small bit yeah, a small bit,” he says. "Obviously going back to a year with something, we should probably be focusing on this year, but if the question is there, yeah, I was surprised I wasn’t [starting] because I thought I was training really well, I felt really sharp at the time. But they obviously had different ideas and we’d to go with that really.”

Interestingly, Horgan says he got no formal explanation from the Cork management team for why he was no longer considered a starter.

“No, funnily enough actually [laughs], no funnily enough, I wasn’t given much of that,” he said.

"I wasn’t told anything really, which kind of made it a bit strange, but at the same time, as I said a while ago, I am in a panel of players and if someone is going to tell me why I am not playing or why I am playing they’d have to tell everybody else to be fair.

“That’s a big job too. I wouldn’t have expected a reason.”