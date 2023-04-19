Cork star Niall O’Leary targets early result in the Munster hurling championship

Niall O’Leary of Cork poses for a portrait at the launch of the Munster GAA Championship at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

You nearly have to stop yourself when talking to Niall O’Leary.

It doesn’t feel that long ago that he was making his debut, and in the greater scheme of things it wasn’t, just four years ago. And, yet, he speaks with the poise of a player entering the mid-point of his career.

Strange as it is to say, in a way that’s probably true. He’s 24-years-of-age now. Still very much a young gun, but all the same approaching what are likely to be the peak five or six years of his inter-county career.

Don’t get us wrong, the guy has time on his side, loads of it, but it doesn’t long be slipping away all the same. Both he and Cork will want to get Liam MacCarthy back to Leeside before too long.

"It’s been a while for a lot of us,” he says.

"We haven’t won any silverware at adult level and it’s something we’ll aim for and hope to bring a bit of success to the county again.”

The Rebels’ famine stretches into its eighteenth year this summer, far, far too long for anybody with the blood and bandages close to their heart, but this year there’s more hope than normal with a new management team in place and a host of young guns.

Yeah, that’s the thing we were hinting at above, O’Leary now is middle management, no longer the raw recruit for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh outfit. Watching the new recruits bed in has been a positive experience for the Imokilly man.

“It’s been very good,” he says.

"I think lads have gelled very well with the panel and team straight away. I think it’s something we’ve asked from the start this year for everyone to be a leader on the team and all them younger lads have stood up in games. It really showed that they are well able to lead the team forward.”

That they’ve been able to get their game, make their mark is in large part down to the philosophy of the new management group led by Pat Ryan.

“I think it comes down to definitely training with the lads [the management],” O’Leary explains.

"And the lads have told us day 1 that if you’re performing in training you’re going to get picked and that’s been shown all the way throughout the league.

"Any fella who’s performed in training they’re getting picked. And I think that trust is being built with that system put in place by the management team.”

It led to a very promising league campaign with big crowds turning out on Leeside to see this new-look Cork side take shape. As encouraging as it’s been from the outside looking in, for those on the inside it’s been equally positive.

"I think it was good to be honest with you,” O’Leary says.

"I think from our point of view it was fairly successful. We got to try out a lot of new players and try out a lot of new things about the team that’s going to be playing for championship as well, so it was good that way.”

The defeat to Kilkenny in the National League semi-final in Nowlan Park, while disappointing, wasn’t as big a set-back for the group as you might imagine. If anything it might have carried at least as many positives as negatives

“It was disappointing not to get a result up there, but we took a lot of learnings from it,” O’Leary maintains.

"It was a young team that played again on the day, but we’ve come to terms with it. We’re taken our learnings from it and come into training every night and hopefully it’ll work out for us.”

Focus now very much turns to the forthcoming Munster championship, the start of which once again has crept up on a lot of us. Even for players of O’Leary's experience.

“Yeah I suppose it’s something you get used to over a couple of years being on the panel, but it’s come around very fast this year and I think for a lot of fellas that excitement is building in training and we’re looking forward to getting started, so yeah it’s great,” he says.

The slight gap between the league semi-final and the start of the Munster championship – and Cork have an extra week to wait compared to their peers – did have certain benefits, as O’Leary explains.

“We do have a good few lads that are coming back from injury at the moment a lot of fellas are getting back to fitness, but we’re playing a lot of games in training as well, so them games are as tough as games we’re going to play on the weekend.

"So it’s great to be playing games week on week off, but as I said training games are every bit as good at the moment.”

Cork will need to hit the ground running in their opening two games – at home to Waterford and Tipperary over successive weekends – to stand a chance of making the final, something they failed to do last year. These games can make or break a season

“It can,” O’Leary admits.

"This year, I think, with the Munster championship it’s very important to get a result early on in it. You’re going to be under pressure if you don’t get a result in the first two games, but you’d be hoping you go into those games well prepared and ready to get a result.”