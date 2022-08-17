Cork star Cathail O’Mahony shoots 2-7 as Mitchelstown see off Glanmire in IAFC

Cork star Cathail O'Mahony shot 2-7 for his club last weekend Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Mitchelstown 2-16

Glanmire 0-10

Mitchelstown continued their good form in the County IAFC at Lisgoold on Saturday when they finished strong to defeat Glanmire.

Shane Beston had two early points for the winners. Glanmire levelled at 0-2 each with points by Cathal McCarthy and James Crowley by the 11th minute. 'Town' doing well in midfield continued to press and points by

Shane Beston, Sean Walsh and Cathail O'Mahony (free) opened up a lead 0-5 to 0-2. Daniel Molden and James Sheehan exchanged a late point as the winners held an interval lead 0-6 to 0-3.

On the changeover. Both sides exchanged a point. Cathail O'Mahony had a goal for the winners following a four man attack as they led 1-9 to 0-7 after 40 minutes. Glanmire had a point back by Darren Murray 1-9 to 0-8.

Mitchelstown did well in the final quarter having five points in quick succession by Cathail O'Mahony (four) and James Sheehan. O'Mahony had his second goal in the closing moments as Mitchelstown ran out deserving winners. Best for Mitchelstown were

Fionn Herlihy, Mark Keane, Shane Beston, Sean Walsh and Cathail O'Mahony. For Glanmire James Crowley, Darragh Murray Tom Leahy and Daniel Molden did well. 'Town' have a last group game v Boherbue while Glanmire will face Millstreet.

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, K Roche, F Herlihy, J Mullins, C Hyland, P Molloy, J O'Sullivan 0-1, P Magee, M Keane, D Dineen 0-1, S Beston 0-3, S Walsh 0-2, C O'Mahony 2-7 (0-5f), S Kenneally, J Sheehan 0-1 Sub: R Donegan for S Kenneally

GLANMIRE: O Barry, D Lynch,, O Kelleher, B Murphy, D Kenneally, C O'Donovan, D Murray, T Hourihane, J Kingston, T Leahy, J Crowley 0-4 (0-3f), K Murphy, C McCarthy 0-1, K Kenneally, L Hackett Subs: D Molden 0-4 for K Kenneally, E Murphy for T Hourihane, C Murphy for T Leahy, M Cussen for K Murphy

REFEREE: Cathal McAllister (Aghada)