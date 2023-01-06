Cork selector Fergal Condon pleased with blend of youth and experience in Kerry victory

It was the case of the good, the bad and the not so ugly for Cork against Kerry in Austin Stack Park on Thursday evening.

A couple of injuries – to Shane Kingston and Ben Cunningham (who lasted no more than a minute on the pitch – had the potential to be ugly, but Cork selector Fergal Condon was fairly relaxed about the situation.

"They were probably hamstring injuries I’d imagine, we must get them assessed now,” he noted post-match.

"Ben was just on the pitch. I think there were a few on both sides pulling up with hamstrings, I suppose this time of year these things happen, but I’d say they’ll be back soon.”

As for Charleville's Darragh Fitzgibbon, injured in training, he should be back in action quite soon the selector explained.

"Well Darragh is getting a medical assessment this week. He dislocated his shoulder. We were lucky that Dr Paddy Crowley was able to set it on the spot and that was a big help in terms of the recovery prevention, but I’d say he’ll be out or two or three weeks alright.”

The good, meanwhile, was quite obvious. The new-look Rebels put up a big score, played some really nice hurling and blooded a lot of exciting new talent. The bad? The concession of 2-17, including two second half goals. Again, though, Condon wasn’t getting too carried away about that.

“We’d a bit of blend out there from the get-go,” he explained.

"A lot of young fellas with underage success and some experienced fellas. At times we played really good hurling and at other times we weren’t so great, but we’ll work on that. We still scored 2-30 at the end of the day, we created a bit of space, lost our shape a small bit, but that’s going to happen in the first game of the year.

"We’ve a lot of games games coming up over the next few weeks and [come] February 4 we’d really want to be going fairly handy and then April 30 for the championship. It’s a lot of games.

“I think we got 1-16 in the first half and 1-14 in the second, but overall we’d be happy. We were working hard at doing the right thing. Obviously we did make mistakes, but we’ll go back into the training ground and look at the analysis and have a chat after.”

The Cork selector outlined how the new management team is hoping to put their stamp on the side over the coming weeks.

“We were a new management coming in, a new coach, so they were coached a bit different to what they're used to, but we’re doing an awful lot of stick work plus the strength and conditioning,” he explained.

"But it’s mostly stick work and from now on we’re trying to put our style of play on it, because up to this we haven’t been, because we’re trying to get the stick work. Now we’ll be working on tactics. We’ve a lot to do yet.”

Cork have strong numbers in training a present – with 44 on the panel, including the injured players such as Alan Connolly and Mark Coleman – but the panel will come under a certain amount of pressure over the coming weeks with the Fitzgibbon Cup looming.

“Overall I think there’s 22 lads playing colleges Fitzgibbon hurling,” Condon noted.

“That’s a lot, but I suppose it’s a double message there. We’ve an awful lot of young fellas on the panel and with the experience trying to blend them in there is going to take a bit of time. We’re out to give them the best chance that we can give them.

"The experienced lads there at times tonight and leading as well, refining that is the goal.”