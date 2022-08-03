Cork SAHC: Power-packed Ballyhea easily account for Ballymartle

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC ROUND 1

Ballyhea 1-22

Ballymartle 0-12

Last season, Ballymartle bagged a late equaliser to deny Ballyhea a win in the Senior A Hurling Championship round robin stage – this time there was to be no late heroics as the Avondhu men coasted to a well-deserved win against the same opposition.

In appalling weather conditions last Saturday afternoon, the boys in black and white not only showed their fighting qualities but also their full array of talented hurlers as they dismissed a dangerous opponent by all of 13 points.

Ballyhea were much more clinical on the day and despite the conditions (it must be said Grenagh pitch was in terrific order) they managed to dominate this game from the 6th to the 65th minute of action.

As one would expect Pa O’Callaghan was the talisman for the victors, bagging a serious 1-11 during his shift. Always pressure on the Ballyhea man to see if he will be at the level required and yet again O’Callaghan delivered – this time he outscored the opposition on his own.

Credit must also go to the likes of Jack Morrissey, John Morrissey and Jamie Copps with the two Morrissey’s chipping in with three points between them. Copps as always was a torn in the opposition sides as he hunted for the ball at every opportunity.

Eugene O’Leary was also a key part in all that Ballyhea had to offer on this day.

Another one to take some plaudits from the afternoon was Ballyhea keeper Mikey Brown who not only found O’Callaghan for the only goal of the game, but also saved a penalty from Darren McCarthy at a crucial time in the game.

For Ballymartle, Eoghan O’Leary would be one of their scoring threats as was McCarthy, Eoin Healy, Simon Dorney and Brian Corry who between them pretty much accounted for all that Ballymartle had to offer going forward on the day.

After struggling to get to grips with the conditions it was Ballymartle that hit the mark first with an Eoghan O’Leary free, but from there more or less to the half time whistle this one was all about Ballyhea.

O’Callaghan and Eugene O’Leary were superb with both players showing their full array of talents on a tough day for any type of sport, never mind hurling.

Ballyhea led by five after 25 minutes and by six at the interval – 0-11 to 0-5 – a fair reflection of the dominance shown in the opening 30 by Ballyhea.

Ballymartle needed to start stronger in the second period if they were to turn this one around however the Carrigdoun side couldn’t stop Callaghan from adding to their woes as the former Cork underage star continued to add to his ever-increasing tally.

McCarthy’s penalty could have made this a much closer affair had he converted his penalty but Brown’s magnificent save really pushed back Ballymartle’s challenge.

Ballymartle also had another great chance to bag a major, but this time Kenneth O’Callaghan shot wide when a goal looked to be the more likely outcome.

Ballymartle again scored first in the second half, Eoin Healy hitting the target this time, but again Ballyhea responded with O’Callaghan and O’Leary calmly adding to their side’s cause.

Just before the 40th minute Ballyhea pretty much put this one to bed when Brown found O’Callaghan with a laser-like puck-out – the clinical forward not going to miss his chance – Ballyhea on their way to the win.

Ballymartle battled on with Dorney, McCarthy and Corry all pointing, but this one was done and Ballyhea deservedly cruised to the win.

For Ballymartle, this loss sees them under pressure, but they will get a chance to get back to winning ways when they take on Carrigtwohill this Saturday afternoon.

Last season Ballyhea struggled to get anything like momentum – but this win sees them into Round 2 with a spring in their step and after showing plenty to suggest that they may well be good enough to contest the latter stages of this season’s competition.

Bride Rovers, who saw off Carrigtwohill in their opener are next up for Ballyhea – winner goes through to at least the quarter-finals.

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, M Morrissey, L Hanley; C Cox, Tom Hanley, Tiernan Hanley; J Copps, M O’Sullivan 0-1; John Morrissey 0-1, P O’Callaghan 1-11(8f, 1.65), G Morrissey; Jack Morrissey 0-2, E O’Leary 0-7, C Hanley Subs: D Copps for T Hanley (50), D Curtin for C Hanley (53)

BALLYMARTLE: P Allen; R Stewart, E Healy 0-1, C Coleman; L Corry, S Corry, C Allen; E O’Leary 0-1, S Dorney 0-2; P Dorney, J Dwyer, D Desmond; D McCarthy 0-4f, B Corry 0-2, S Cummins Subs: K O’Callaghan for McCarthy (22, inj), M Higgins 0-2 for Cummins (ht)

REFEREE: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown)