Cork SAHC: Mallow boss delighted with win over Cloyne

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC

Mallow 3-16

Cloyne 2-17

Mallow are back in the hunt to get out of the round robin stage of the Co-op Superstores Senior A Hurling Championship after battling past Cloyne in Fermoy on Friday night.

On a near perfect night for summer hurling the boys from the Blackwater Valley had to dig deep against a side that threw everything they had at the clash.

Mallow, like Cloyne, came into the game with their championship season on the line after losing their opening tie, but now, after taking the spoils from the East Cork men, Mallow have a chance to stay in the competition with the weight of relegation lifted from their collective shoulder.

Mallow manager, Joe Buckley, was a mixture of delighted and relieved at the final whistle and paid tribute to his charges for their performance.

“I am just drained. It was a great game between two sides that came to play hurling. Cloyne put it up to us from the start and we had to really dig deep all over the pitch to get the win.

“Cloyne are a great side with some quality players, their free taker, Brian O’Shea was sensational. He hit everything over the bar.

“For us, the goal this year is to stay senior. We have a very young side but they stood up today and that will bring them on.”

While Buckley was obviously happy with the positives, he did also recognise that all wasn’t right from his side – with plenty to do if they are to get better.

“We hit far too many wides [13]. We just didn’t take some of our chances but this is such a young team that they will learn. We did also give away far too many frees. We were under pressure at the back for long periods – we need to work on that but still the win was always the most important thing tonight and we can now go and work on this for the next game?”

And that next game is against a Fermoy side that also look to be in good shape this season.

“We didn’t dare look at the final game until this one was done. Now we can look to Fermoy and see what they will bring.

“Fermoy are also going to be a serious challenge and they also have the ability to make life hard for us.

“We can look to that last game now which will be in three weeks from now but ill say it again, the win today was everything. Up to this point we had only won one game. This is our second win since coming together. We had five players missing today for various reasons. Hopefully we will have more available the next day.”

For Mallow, Paul Lyons, Mark Tobin, Daniel Sheehan and Pa Herlihy all impressed going forward with Bill Kingston, Darragh Moynihan and Pa Healy defending superbly at the rear for the victors.

For Cloyne, Brian O’Shea was the main scoring threat with former Cork star Paudie O’Sullivan and wing-forward Brian Walsh all providing quality for the East Cork side.

An almost perfect start for Cloyne had them 1-2 to a point up after five minutes thanks to points from Brian O’Shea and Conor Cahill as well as a superb finish to the net from Brian Walsh.

Mallow were back on level terms by the 10th minute with minors from Mark Tobin and Niall O’Riordan and a smash and grab goal from Daniel Sheehan (the corner forward’s third goal in two games).

The Avondhu side bagged the next four points on the bounce as they looked to be getting into their groove however another point from O’Shea and a second green flag from Walsh had this one back level as the game passed the quarter hour mark.

Mallow again hit the front soon after, this time a goal from full forward Denis Hayes raised the spirits but two late points from the East Cork side had the game down to the minimum at the break. 2-7 to 2-6

Mallow keeper Podge Buckley had to make a great save to keep Mallow in front shortly after the break however three of the next scores went the way of O’Shea – game level again with 20 left to play.

Two minutes of brilliance from Sheehan - first a tasty point, then the fifth goal of the game, had Mallow looking on their way, but Cloyne fought back once more and a trio of frees from O’Shea almost undid all the Mallow good work, still, Joe Buckley's team had enough in the tank to see this one out and now move on to face Fermoy in what will be an all or nothing clash for a place in the knock-out stages.

MALLOW: P Buckley; T Doyle, B Kingston, S Copps 0-1; D Moynihan, N O’Riordan 0-1, P Healy 0-1; P Lyons 0-5, M Tobin 0-4 (3f); R Mills, F O’Neill, P Herlihy 0-2; D Sheehan 2-1, D Hayes 1-1, F Heffernan Subs: J Healy for R Mills (40), S O’Callaghan for F Heffernan (53)

CLOYNE: D Costine; E Motherway A Sherlock, D Byrne; A Walsh, S Beausang, E Motherway; K Dennehy, B O’Shea 0-11 (10f, 1.65); B Walsh 2-1, B Minihane, C Cahill 0-2; M Cahill, P O’Sullivan 0-1. C Mullins 0-2 Subs: T O’Regan for K Dennehy (ht), N Cahill for M Cahill (40)

REFEREE: C Lane (Banteer)