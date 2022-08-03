Cork SAHC: Good win for Fermoy over Cloyne

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC ROUND 1

Fermoy 3-17

Cloyne 0-19

Fermoy had seven points to spare over Cloyne in the Co-Op Superstores Co SAHC at Dungourney on Saturday.

Cloyne started well with Paudie O'Sullivan, Brian Walsh and Brian O'Shea outstanding. They led by 0-6 to 0-0 after 12 minutes. David Lardner opened the winners account. They had their first goal by Pádraigh de Roiste following good play by David Lardner. Further pressure led to

two points by the same player as they were level 1-4 to 0-7 after 25 minutes. Cloyne finished the half well. They had points by Paudie O'Sullivan and Brian Walsh as they held an interval lead 0-11 to 1-5.

On the changeover Liam Coleman and Brian Walsh exchanged a pointed free. Good play by Shane Aherne led to a goal by Ben Twomey as Fermoy moved 2- 7 to 0-12 clear after 36 minutes. Liam Coleman landed two pointed frees.

The Imokilly side replied with four good points by Brian O'Shea as they were deadlocked 2-10 to 0-16 by the 51st minute. James Molloy had the winners’ third goal. Cloyne battled to the end.

They had three points by Brian O'Shea, Ciaran Mullins and Brian Walsh. However, it was Fermoy with late points by Darragh Daly, Liam Coleman and Ben Twomey that held out for a deserved win. Fermoy now meet Newcestown this week end with Cloyne facing Mallow in Fermoy.

FERMOY: J Condon, G Lardner, J Scannell, S Shanahan, A Creed 0-2, D O'Carroll, B O'Sullivan, D Daly 0-1, M Brennan, S Aherne 0-1, T Clancy, D Lardner 0-4 (0-2f), P De Roiste 1-1, B Twomey 1-2, L Coleman 0-5f Subs: E Clancy 0-1 for G Lardner, J Carr for S Aherne, J Molloy 1-0 for D Lardner, A Aherne for D Daly

CLOYNE: D Costine, K Dennehy, A Sherlock, D Byrne, Eanna Motherway, S Beausang, Eoin Motherway, A Walsh, B O'Shea 0-10 (0-6f), B Walsh 0-5, B Minihane, C Cahill, M Cahill 0-1, P O'Sullivan 0-2, N Cahill Sub: C Mullins 0-1 for K Dennehy

REFEREE: Dave Daly (Brian Dillons)