Cork SAFC: Sharper Knocknagree toughen it out to better Béal Áth'n Ghaorthaidh

Knocknagree defender Gary O'Connor comes forward against Béal Ath'n Ghaorthaidh in the Bon Secours Co. SAFC Quarter Final at Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Michael McSweeney sets up a Knocknagree attack against Béal Ath'n Ghaorthaidh in the Bon Secours County SAFC at Millstreet Photo by John Tarrant

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC QUARTER-FINAL

Knocknagree 1-14

Béal Áth'n Ghaorthaidh 0-14

Knocknagree’s winning run in the Bon Secours County Senior A Football Championship continues after a titanic struggle with Béal Áth'n Ghaorthaidh in a thrilling quarter-final at Millstreet.

In a trap to line victory, the Duhallow side deserved a place in the penultimate hurdle against Clyda Rovers thanks to a productive opening half that yielded telling scores.

However, by the end of the hour, Knocknagree were given a searching examination from the Comórtas Peil holders yet the winners more incisive play made all the difference.

Having lost their initial two games, Knocknagree have firmly turned the corner, another job well done and Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly was fully satisfied with the performance.

“Underdogs coming into the game, we stood up to the test very well, many tell us that some of our players are over the hill but Kocknagree are ambitious and we prepare accordingly.

"We needed a win against Fermoy to get to this stage and avoid relegation, in effect, we dodged a bullet, but it just shows there is only a kick of a ball between many of the teams in the various grades,” he said.

“We had a catalogue of injuries, our pick is literally from a henhouse as against populated centres but we get the most out of our players. Béal Ath’n are a good side, they weren’t here by accident, they came at us during the latter stages but many of our players have come up from Junior A football, gaining experience and this result means, we’re now amongst the top 16 clubs in the county,” said the Knocknagree boss.

From a fast-paced encounter, Knocknagree were quickly into their stride with lead points to Fintan and David O’Connor. Though the Gaeltacht men opened their account with a lovely Ben Seartan score, Knocknagree had gained an edge in the key areas with Kealan Buckley, Daniel O’Mahony, Michael Mahoney, David O’Connor and Michael McSweeney leading by example.

Up front, Knocknagree performed excellently with a run of points, their cause enhanced in the 18th min, good work by Mahoney saw a Fintan O’Connor blaster deflected to the net by Michéal Doyle. Indeed Knocknagree might well had added a second major from Doyle only to be denied by a fine save by Béal Áth’n netminder Darren Ó Coill.

Trailing by seven points, Béal Áth'n needed to respond and they did so from flags to Seamus Ó Tuama, Seartan and Diarmuid Mac Tomáis to cut the leeway 1-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

On the restart, Knocknagree added to their tally courtesy of a Denis O’Connor point before Béal Áth'n cranked up their performance, boosted by the solid play of Eanna Ó Duinnín, Conchúir Ó Loingsigh and substitute Leonard Ó Conchúir.

Though the scoring rate dried up, Béal Áth'n qualities began to show, grinding out a couple of turnovers allowed Ó Loingsigh and Andrias Ó Coinceannáin land three consecutive points to narrow the arrears to the minimum 1-11 to 0-13.

Under the cosh, Knocknagree answered with points to David O’Connor and McSweeney to sandwich a Seartan effort. As the tension and excitement mounted, Béal Áth'n passed up chances with efforts falling wide of the uprights or dropping short into Knocknagree ‘keeper Patrick Doyle.

Indeed Knocknagree looked a bit sharper going forward, McSweeney and Michéal Doyle delivering points. Béal Áth'n required a goal to earn a reprieve, they came raiding in injury time but to Knocknagree’s credit, their defence came up with the answers to send out a clear warning to remaining contenders.

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M Doyle 1-1, K Buckley, G O'Connor; D Cooper, D O'Mahony, M Mahoney; D Moynihan, David O'Connor 0-2; F O'Connor 0-4 (0-3f), M Dilworth 0-1, G Looney 0-1; Denis O'Connor 0-3, M McSweeney 0-1, N O'Connor 0-1 Subs: J Dennehy for F O’Connor (44), E McSweeney for D Moynihan (56), T O’Connor for N O’Connor (58)

BÉAL ÁTH'N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, C Ó Nunáin; C Ó Duinnín, M Ó Riordáin, L Ó Croidáin; A Ó Coinceannáin 0-4f, C Ó Loingsigh 0-2; S Ó Tuama, D Seartan, L Seartan; D Mac Tomáis, B Seartan 0-4 (0-2f), D Ó Ceallacháin Ionadaithe: L Ó Conchúir for D Ó Ceallacháin (ht), S Ó Luasa for L Seartan (40). A Ó Loingsigh for M Ó Riordáin (42), E Ó Coill for C Ó Duinnín (56)

REFEREE: P O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)