Cork SAFC: Share of the spoils for Clyda Rovers and Newmarket

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC

Clyda Rovers 1-14

Newmarket 1-14

A draw was a fitting result in this Bon Secours County SAFC game at Kanturk on Friday evening. The game attracted a large attendance.

Clyda Rovers had three points in the opening five minutes by Eoin Walsh and Conor Corbett (two). Daniel Culloty opened Newmarket's account. Further pressure by Clyda Rovers saw Niall Hanley and Eoin Walsh work well for Cian O'Sullivan who sent over.

Both sides missed a few goal scoring chances. Sean Dennehy made a very good save from Conor O'Keeffe. Daniel Culloty pointed for the Duhallow side.

Paudie Allen played a roving roll for Newmarket. Newmarket keeper Niall O'Connor saved very well from Dan O'Callaghan. At the other end Mikey Cottrell and Darren O'Keeffe combined very well and placing Daniel Culloty who was denied by a great save by Seán Dennehy.

Eoin Walsh pointed a Clyda free. In the 17th minute Mikey Cottrell placed Conor O'Keeffe who pointed 0-6 to 0-3. Daniel Culloty had a very good point for the Duhallow side.

In the 21st minute a free by Conor Flanagan struck the post and fell kindly to Daniel O'Callaghan who goaled. Niall O'Connor followed with another good save from Conor Flanagan.

Impressive Paudie Allen pointed before Eoin Walsh with a point restored the goal lead 1-6 to 0-6. Conor Flanagan pointed a late free that helped Clyda Rovers to an interval lead 1-7 to 0-6.

On the resumption Clyda moved five points clear when David Cooney pointed after good play by Michael Forde and Cian O'Sullivan. Conor O'Keeffe and Conor Flanagan exchanged a point. In the 40th minute Daniel O'Callaghan pointed a '45 1-10 to 0-7.

Clyda Rovers looked destined for the win. However, Newmarket made a massive rally in the final 20 minutes. Daniel Culloty pointed a free with Flanagan replying in the 44th minute.

Conor O'Keeffe had two quick fire points with Paudie Allen working well for Daniel Culloty who kicked over 1-11 to 0-11. Clyda responded when David Cooney and Paudie Kissane worked well for Eoin Walsh who pointed in off the post.

Conor O'Keeffe had a goal for Newmarket who were suddenly within a point. In the 51st minute Barry O'Connor levelled 1-12 each. Eoin Walsh edged Clyda Rovers in front with five minutes remaining. Conor O'Keeffe levelled from another free.

The last few minutes and the injury time were highly exciting. Cillian Buttimer edged Newmarket in front for the first time in injury time. Deep in injury time Conor Flanagan forced level with a free followed by the final whistle.

Clyda Rovers must now meet O'Donovan Rossa while Newmarket will face Ilen Rovers.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy, A Walsh, C Kenny (Capt), M Forde, J Buckley S Kelly,C O'Sullivan 0-1, N Hanley, K Graham, C Flanagan 0-4 (0-3f), E Walsh 0-5 (0-1f), D Cooney 0-1, C Corbett 0-2, D O'Callaghan 1-1 (0-1 '45', P Kissane Subs: D Buckley for S Kelly, C Buckley for N Hanley, C Walsh for J Buckley, K Coffey for K Graham, C O'Reilly for D Cooney

NEWMARKET: N O'Connor, M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen 0-1, T J Brosnan, G Forde, B Daly, A Browne, M Cottrell, D O'Keeffe, D Culloty 0-5 (0-1f), K O'Sullivan, C O'Keeffe 1-6 (0-2f), C Browne, B O'Connor 0-1 Subs: D Norton for B Daly, D Cottrell for K O'Sullivan, C Buttimer 0-1 for G Forde, P Browne for T J Brosnan, T Ryan for A Browne

REFEREE: Jim McEvoy (Blarney)