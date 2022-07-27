Cork SAFC: Newmarket hold no answers to O'Donovan Rossa

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC

O’Donovan Rossa 3-16

Newmarket 1-10

A subdued Newmarket found the road blocked by an impressive O'Donovan Rossa in the Bon Secours Cou Senior A Football Championship in Macroom.

Having entered the fray as reigning Premier Intermediate champions, Newmarket were unable to rediscover that form and lacked the power and pace of the Skibbereen men. Both sides offered competitive passages of play during the opening quarter before Rossa's experience kicked in to dominate the exchanges.

At the outset, Elliot Connolly's point gave Rossa the best of starts only for Newmarket to respond courtesy of Conor O’Keeffe to level matters at 0-2 apiece.

However, Rossa proceeded to dominate the possession stakes and drove forward in enterprising passage of play that gained reward from the accuracy of Kevin Davis , Dylan Hourihane and Donal Óg Hodnett.

Newmarket's cause wasn't helped by an injury to 'keeper Josh O'Keeffe, the Rossa pressure continued by pressing forward on points to Brian Crowley, Hourihane and Kevin Davis before a well worked move allowed David Shannon finish surperbly to the net to forge a commanding 1-11 to 0-3 advantage at the break.

And the one way traffic continued, Newmarket continued on the back foot, Thomas Hegarty pointed smartly prior to Hodnett firing home a goal. In fairness Newmarket gathered themselves, guided by Paddy Browne in addition to the introduction of substitutes Bart Daly and John Ryan brought experience to the side.

The Duhallow gained a return from points to O'Keeffe, Daniel Culloty and a fine goal netted by Cathal Browne. That proved only a consolation for O'Donovan Rossa responded in kind with a polished goal from Elliot Connolly.

On the run for home, Rossa maintained a grip, Davis and Shannon tacked on points to complete an eyecatching show, Rossa perfectly positioned ahead of encountering neighbours Ilen Rovers in Round 2.

For Newmarket, plenty of room for improvement ahead of encountering Clyda Rovers in Round 2.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, D Hazel; M Collins, P Crowley, O Lucey; D Óg Hodnett 1-1, D Shannon 1-2; B Crowley 0-1, N Daly, E Connolly 1-1; D Hourihane 0-2, K Davis 0-8 (4f), T Hegarty 0-1 Sub: K Hurley for Hegarty (44)

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, G Forde, P Allen; TJ Brosnan, A Ryan, P Browne; M Cottrell, C Browne 1-0; D O’Keeffe, D Culloty 0-2 (1f), K O’Sullivan; C O’Keeffe 0-7 (6f), B O’Connor 0-1, D Cottrell Subs: N O’Connor for J O’Keeffe (23), J Ryan for D O’Keeffe (ht), B Daly for A Ryan (ht), T Ryan for M Cottrell (48), D Norton for P Browne (50)

REFEREE: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).