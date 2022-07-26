Cork SAFC: Kiskeam hold off Bandon rally

Daniel Fitzgerald (Kiskeam) wins the ball against Bandon in the Bon Secours Co. SAFC at Clondrohid Photo by John Tarrant

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC

Kiskeam 1-10

Bandon 0-10

Kiskeam availed of a collective effort to hit winning ways at the expense of a brave Bandon effort in the opening round of the Bon Secours County SAFC at a damp Clondrohid last Friday evening.

Sharper and better balanced, Kiskeam were up for the job and when it mattered most, they found the kick to take them home.

However, a rousing Bandon comeback in the second half came close to pulling the game out of the fire, Kiskeam, thankful to a first half goal from Tomás Dennehy that ultimately divided the sides.

Understandably Kiskeam selector John Herlihy expressed delight with the three point victory margin and a winning start to the campaign.

“We put huge pressure on ourselves to get a result having disappointed in the opening round in the past three years.

"To win here was our incentive, not too easy, given Bandon are a big physical team and they certainly rattled us in the second half but importantly we survived, that gives us confidence going forward,” he said.

Kiskeam took charge early on and received a confidence boost on excellent points by Tom O’Sullivan. Though Michael Cahalane opened Bandon’s account, Kiskeam looked more creative from the efforts of AJ O’Connor, Shane Carroll, Jack Daly, Thomas Casey and Seán O’Sullivan.

And Kiskeam appeared to be in the driving seat, midfielder Dennehy reacting to a rebound to goal from close range.

Bandon might well have goaled too only for Mattie McNamara to shoot left of the post, that illustrated the efficiency rates of the sides, Bandon recording five wides to just one to Kiskeam. Though Barry Collins posted back to back points for the men in white, Kiskeam dictated the pace for a clear 1-5 to 0-3 advantage at the interval.

Bandon clearly targeted a strong start to the second half and points in quick succession from Mattie McNamara, Jonathon Mulcahy and Collins cut the arrears to two. However Kiskeam appeared to weather the storm, a trio of white flags to Thomas Casey and Daniel Fitzgerald regained the upper hand.

Again Bandon stubbornly refused to surrender, digging their heels in, Darren Crowley, McNamara and Collins answered on points to throw the contest wide open. As both sides fought tooth and nail, Kiskeam refused to panic, winning a number of crucial turnovers and goalkeeper interventions by Anthony Casey before Seán O’Sullivan landed a rousing point.

Still Kiskeam were hard pressed to hold out, down a man after a black card for Tom O’Sullivan only to survive a stern test,

For Kiskeam, having been involved in a competitive Group last season and failing to advance from the group stages, the perfect start to the 2022 campaign allows optimistic hopes ahead of a meeting against Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh.

Plenty of food for thought for Bandon, their immediate attention switches to a local derby in the County SAHC on a meeting against near neighbours Valley Rovers this weekend followed by a meeting against Inniscarra before a return to football and an all West Cork meeting with Dohenys.

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O’Connor; C Murphy, A J O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Dennehy 1-0, M Casey; J Daly, T Casey 0-4 (1’45), D Fitzgerald 0-1; D Scannell 0-1, S O’Sullivan 0-3, T O’Sullivan 0-1 Subs: M Herlihy for M Casey (42), A Dennehy for S O’Sullivan (59), D Murphy for J Daly (59)

BANDON: P Prendergast; C Burke, B Crowley, E McSweeney; T Desmond, D Crowley 0-1, R Long; P Murphy, C O’Mahony; C McCarthy, J Mulcahy 0-1, C Long; M Cahalane 0-1, B Collins 0-5(2f, 1’45), M McNamara 0-2 Subs: C Calnan for C McCarthy (ht), S Calnan for C Long (50)

REFEREE: Robert Whelan (Aghada)