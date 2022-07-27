Cork SAFC: Fermoy survive late scare in battle with Bishopstown

BONS SECOURS COUNTY SAFC

Fermoy 0-16

Bishopstown 2-6

Fermoy were forced to survive a late scare before getting their Bon Secours Senior AFC campaign off to a winning start when they defeated Bishopstown at Rathcormac on Friday evening.

Over the hour Fermoy will rue the goal scoring chances they failed to take that could have put the game firmly out of their opponents reach. Instead it was the City side that staged a late rally.

Substitute David O'Sullivan finished to the net following a goalmouth scramble as the final whistle approached that closed the margin to 0-14 to 2-6. The City side came very close to scoring another goal a minute later when they had an effort at goal cleared off the line.

In injury time Fermoy lifted the siege and added two late points as they ran out close but deserving winners.

The opening stages saw both teams quick into the action with the sides level for the second time at 0-2 each by the 12th minute when Jamie O'Sullivan (2) Ben Twomey and Shane Aherne chipped in with points.

As the half went on Fermoy got to grips. They gained the upper hand in the key half back line sector where James Molloy, Darragh O'Carroll and Greg Lardner featured strongly. At midfield Tomas Clancy and Garry O'Callaghan held the upper hand and it ensured a regular supply to their forward line who worked very well as a unit.

In the 14th minute they were denied the first of their many goal scoring chances when Martin Brennan was denied by the Bishopstown keeper Ken O'Halloran with the rebound falling to Dale Dawson who punched over.

The lead was increased to two four minutes later when a delivery by Tomás Clancy saw Ben Twomey cut in along the end line and he set up Martin Brennan for a well taken point.

Further pressure by the Avondhu side saw key forwards Padraigh De Roiste and Daniel O'Flynn with a point each move them 0-6 to 0-2 in front. Bishopstown regrouped well in the run up to the break.

Simon Collins had a point from a 'mark' and they were back on level terms in the 24th minute when Nathan Gough and Brian McCarthy combined well down the middle to unleash Jamie O'Sullivan who soloed through and picked out Conor Dunne who finished to the net from close range.

In Bishopstown's next attack Conor Dunne was most unlucky not to score a second goal when his effort was cleared off the line with Fermoy breaking down the field at speed and a well worked movement saw Shane Aherne reel off a fine point. Padraigh De Roiste and Liam Coleman (free) added points before the half time whistle as they held a 0-9 to 1-3 advantage.

On the resumption scores were at a premium early on with both sets of defences holding the upperhand. Shane Aherne kicked a great point for Fermoy in the 38th minute with Bishopstown replying when Paul Honohan set up the inrushing Paul O'Flynn whose effort at goal went narrowly over the crossbar for a point.

Whilst Bishopstown were creating a number of goal scoring chances Fermoy were far more clear cut with Dale Dawson having another effort from the North Cork side cleared off the line by Ken O'Halloran in the 42nd minute.

Nevertheless a good spell saw Darragh O'Carroll set up James Molloy for a long range point with Ben Twomey also kicking over that made it 0-12 to 1-4 at the midway stage and they could have been further ahead when Shane Aherne's attempt at goal from close range struck the side netting.

Bishopstown who introduced a number of substitutes refused to give in. The impressive Jamie O'Sullivan landed a free before he set up Conor Dunne for a point in the 51st minute 0-12 to 1-6.

However, Fermoy continued to show the greater urgency and with five minutes of normal time to play they seemed in a great position when Shane Aherne and Liam Coleman (free) moved them 0-14 to 1-6 in front.

Bishopstown were given a lifeline soon after when a free by Jamie O'Sullivan was finished to the net by substitute David O'Sullivan following a goal mouth scramble. Bishopstown were now in the ascendancy and they had a chance to edge in front when a goal scoring opportunity was cleared on the line.

The City side continued to drive forward but it was Fermoy that held firm. In injury time a good pass by Tomas Clancy set up substitute Darragh Daly for a fine point. Liam Coleman followed with a free soon after.

This was greeted by the final whistle with Fermoy holding out for a close but deserved win in the end.

FERMOY: L Coleman 0-3f, J Scannell, A Creed, A Bargary, J Molloy 0-1, D O'Carroll, G Lardner, G O'Callaghan, T Clancy, M Brennan 0-1, P De Roiste 0-2, D Dawson 0-1, B Twomey 0-2, S Aherne 0-4, D O'Flynn 0-1 Subs: P Murphy for G O'Callaghan (blood), G O'Callaghan for P Murphy, D Daly 0-1 for B Twomey, P Murphy for G Lardner (inj)

BISHOPSTOWN: K O'Halloran, J Murphy, M Power, D Costello, E Deasy, N Gough, L Hogan, P O'Flynn 0-1, B McCarthy, C Connolly, C Dunne 1-1, O Devlin, S Collins 0-1 'mark', P Honohan, J O'Sullivan 0-3f Subs: C Luttrell for E Deasy (inj), D Holland for O Devlin, D Vaughan for C Connolly, D O'Sullivan 1-0 for D Vaughan (inj)

REFEREE: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers)