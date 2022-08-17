Cork SAFC: Fermoy no match for St Michaels

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC

St Michaels 1-17

Fermoy 0-11

St Michaels emerged worthy winners over Fermoy when they clashed in the Bon Secours County Senior AFC on Saturday evening in Watergrasshill.

Last year’s beaten finalists St Michael's certainly looked like being serious contenders of going one step further this season with a good blend of youth and experience at their disposal.

Despite Eric Hegarty getting the scoring underway with an early point it was Fermoy that started in a very determined manner. Ben Twomey with a long range free had them level in the fourth minute.

At this stage Fermoy were also creating their fair share of chances with Shane Aherne and Ben Twomey causing a few problems to the St Michaels full-back line.

In the seventh minute Daniel O'Flynn and Peter Murphy worked well to set up Martin Brennan for a point. The resultant kick-out was won by Gary O'Callaghan around the middle of the field and he linked up well with Dale Dawson and Martin Brennan who released Daniel O'Flynn who kicked over to make it 0-3 to 0-1.

Robbie Cotter pointed a free for St Michael's before Fermoy came close to scoring a goal in the 12th minute when Shane Aherne's effort was intercepted by keeper Martin Burke.

The clearance down the field saw Dan Lenihan set up Adam Hennessy who pointed to force level at 0-3 each. The sides were also tied at 0-4 apiece by the 17th minute when Ben Twomey and Keith Hegarty traded a point.

However, from here on the City side gained control. Alan O'Callaghan did very well at centre-back, while Andrew Murphy and Daniel Meaney at midfield came more into proceedings.

In attack the pace and awareness of their entire forward lines caused many problems to the Fermoy back where Keith Hegarty, Rory O'Shaughnessy, Robbie Cotter and Eric Hegarty excelled.

In the 21st minute good work by Rory O'Shaughnessy up along the flank saw him combine well with Keith Hegarty with a return pass setting up Hegarty for a fine point.

From the kick-out St Michaels gathered possession through Dan Lenihan and his pin point pass set up Keith Hegarty for the only goal of the game.

Eric Hegarty followed with a point before they missed a certain goal in the 29th minute when a quickly taken free by Andrew Murphy was gathered by Adam Hennessy and he set up the in-rushing Rory O'Shaughnessy who was inches wide from close range. In injury time the City side completed the scoring courtesy of a Robbie Cotter free that helped them hold a 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead.

On the restart the winners were quick into the action and some well taken points by Robbie Cotter (3) and Dan Lenihan moved them 1-12 to 0-7 in front by the 39th minute – the Fermoy points coming by Padraigh De Roiste.

Fermoy upped their efforts from here on with Adam Creed, Darragh O'Carroll, Tomás Clancy, Martin Brennan and Padraigh De Roiste making their presence felt.

In their next attack a great solo run by Adam Creed set up Padraigh De Roiste for a well taken point. De Roiste followed with another point in the 43rd minute after he received a good pass from Tomás Clancy to trail 1-12 to 0-9.

Keith Hegarty replied with a point for St Michael's but it was two more points for the North Cork side by Padraigh De Roiste and Ben Twomey that closed the margin to five points by the 48th minute and it was certainly all the play for with St Michaels leading by 1-13 to 0-11.

However, the City side quickly quenched any hopes a Fermoy revival as they finished the game in a flurry. Keith Hegarty set up Adam Hennessy for a fine point before a series of well taken points by Liam O'Sullivan (two) and Peter Cunningham before the final whistle saw them run out convincing winners.

St Michaels who are now through to the knock-out stages meet Bishopstown in the last game while Fermoy face Knocknagree in a must win game if they are to keep their season alive.

ST MICHAELS: M Burke, D Corkery, J Golden, S Keating, T Lenihan, A O'Callaghan, P Cunningham 0-1, A Murphy, D Meaney, D Lenihan 0-1, K Hegarty 1-3, R O'Shaughnessy, R Cotter 0-6 (0-4f), E Hegarty 0-2, A Hennessy 0-2 Subs: L O'Sullivan 0-2 for R O'Shaughnessy, R Kavanagh for D Corkery, E O'Donovan for A Hennessy, E Hickey for A Murphy, R Coleman for J Golden

FERMOY: L Coleman, J Scannell, A Creed, A Bargary, J Molloy, D O'Carroll, P Murphy, G O'Callaghan, T Clancy, M Brennan 0-1, P De Roiste 0-6 (0-3f), D Dawson, B Twomey 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 '45'), S Aherne 0-1, D O'Flynn Subs: D Daly for G O'Callaghan, D Lardner for D Dawson, A Aherne for D O'Flynn

REFEREE: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven)