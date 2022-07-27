Cork SAFC: Conor Corbett fires 1-1 off the bench for Clyda Rovers

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC

Clyda Rovers 1-13

Ilen Rovers 1-12

Following a keenly contested Bon Secours County Senior AFC encounter at Kilmurry on Saturday evening Daniel O'Callaghan's long range free in stoppage time helped Clyda Rovers emerge victors by the narrowest of margins over Illen Rovers.

All through very little separated two evenly matched sides. The West Cork side opened the scoring when Seán O'Donovan pointed in the first minute.

Clyda Rovers got their account up and running soon after when Chris Kenny intercepted an Ilen Rovers movement and he linked up well with Eoin Walsh who set up Conor Flanagan for a point.

The North Cork side edged in front in the 13th minute when Conor Flanagan pointed a free. Ilen Rovers response was immediate and a brace of points by Sean O'Donovan and Conor O'Driscoll moved them 0-3 to 0-2 in front.

Clyda Rovers were denied a goal scoring chance when the Ilen Rover keeper Damian O'Sullivan saved well from Conor Flanagan's effort at goal. Nevertheless Clyda Rovers with a good blend of youth and experience were back on parity at 0-3 each when the hardworking Kevin Graham pointed in the 22nd minute.

At the other end two well taken points by Ilen Rovers key forward Dan MacEoin opened up a two point game. Clyda Rovers who had some fine displays by Chris Kenny, Cian O'Sullivan, Paudie Kissane, Kevin Graham, Eoin Walsh, Darragh Buckley and Daniel O'Callaghan rallied well in the closing moments.

A point each by Eoin Walsh and Niall Hanley had the game evenly poised for the third time at 0-5 apiece. They were also tied at 0-6 each before the Mourneabbey side took a slender lead to the interval when Darragh Buckley set up Eoin Walsh for a fine point.

On the changeover Clyda Rovers were again quick into the action with a pin point pass by Cian O'Sullivan resulting in Daniel O'Callaghan kicking a free from a 'mark' that opened up a two point cushion.

Ilen Rovers enjoyed their best spell over the next couple of minutes and a series of well taken points by Dan MacEoin (two), Seán O'Donovan and Adrian O'Driscoll saw them overturn a two point deficit early in the second half to lead 0-10 to 0-8 by the 42nd minute.

During this half Clyda Rovers introduced Conor Corbett who was out injured over the last year due to injury. Corbett's first touch saw him score the games opening goal after being put through by Eoin Walsh.

Moments later the lead was increased to two points when long serving Paudie Kissane set up the impressive Eoin Walsh who kicked over 1-9 to 0-10. Ilen Rovers refused to yield. In the 48th minute Dan MacEoin coolly dispatched to the Clyda Rovers net as the West Cork outfit hit the front once again 1-10 to 1-9.

In a thrilling finish both teams sensed an opening round victory. Clyda Rovers levelled through a long range Daniel O'Callaghan free. From the kick-out the Avondhu side won possession with Eoin Walsh kicking over as they moved 1-11 to 1-10 ahead.

Dan MacEoin had them level again with a free and as the end of normal time approached Conor Corbett and Dan MacEoin landed a point each that had them level for the 8th time at 1-11 each.

With a share of the spoils a strong possibility Daniel O'Callaghan took matters into his own hands in injury time when he pointed a huge long range free and it was enough to see them hold on for a close win in the end.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy, A Walsh, C Kenny, D Buckley, M Forde, C O'Sullivan 0-1, C O'Reilly, N Hanley 0-1, K Graham 0-1, C Kenny, E Walsh 0-4 (0-1f), C Flanagan 0-2f, D Cooney, D O'Callaghan 0-3f, P Kissane Subs: D Walsh for C Buckley (inj), C Corbett 1-1 (0-1 'mark') for M Forde, K Coffey for D Cooney, C Walsh for C Flanagan

ILEN ROVERS: D O'Sullivan, P Minihane, S Minihane, S Carey, E O'Neill, D Collins, C O'Driscoll 0-1, P O'Driscoll, D Hegarty, J Collins, K Lynch, M Sheehy, D MacEoin 1-6 (0-3f), S O'Donovan 0-4 (0-1f), B Collins Subs: A O'Driscoll 0-1 for K Lynch, A Holland for B Collins

REFEREE: Pat O'Leary (Kilmurry)