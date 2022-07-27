Cork SAFC: Concession of first half goals hamper Knocknagree as St Michaels triumph

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC

St Michael’s 2-12

Knocknagree 2-9

St Michael's maintained their dominance over Knocknagree on recording a three point triumph in the opening round to the Bon Secours Co. SAFC(Group C) at Carrigadrohid on Saturday evening.

A repeat from last season where a sharper city side also registered a narrow win, St. Michael’s possessed the class to deliver telling scores en route to advance to a decider only to lose to Mallow. On this occasion, a tricky wind and intermittent showers, playing conditions were difficult though both sides offered neat passages of football.

Indeed St. Michael's utilised the elements in the opening half and two quick-fire goals left Knocknagree chasing the contest. The perfect start for the city men, winning possession from the throw in allowed Rory O’Shaughnessy point.

With both sides taking a time to adapt to the conditions, St. Michael's threw off the shackles, Andrew Murphy adding a second points before the contest took a definite swing to St. Michael's on netting two goals in quick succession.

The double strikes surfaced from high presses on Knocknagree restarts with corner forward Adam Hennessey punishing defensive errors with a brace of goals to open up a 2-3 to 0-1 advantage by the close of the opening quarter.

Credit Knocknagree for lifting the siege, their confidence restored once Fintan O'Connor pointed a pair of difficult frees with a follow up off play. Indeed Knocknagree grappled manfully with their game of catch up and they were right back into the hunt after a teasing delivery from Eoghan McSweeney allowed O'Connor finish expertly to the net to narrow the arrears 2-5 to 1-4 at the break.

And when O'Connor added a pointed free straight upon the restart, Knocknagree, now favoured by the elements looked well equipped to erase the deficit. However St. Michael's had other ideals and they drove forward relentlessly from deep with defenders Peter Cunningham and Tom Lenihan getting on the scoresheet as did Eric Hegarty with a pointed free.

And it took a smart intervention from Knocknagree 'keeper Patrick Doyle to deny O'Shaughnessy of a certain goal. The momentum remained with St. Michael's, Hennessey adding a point to stretch his side's advantage to seven.

Knocknagree had plenty of work to undertake to find a way back into the contest, their hopes raised by a pair of Fintan O’Connor pointed frees and third from Gearoid Looney. Still St. Michael's maintained a grip, Eric Hegarty obliging for southsiders hold a comfortable 2-12 to 1-8 position.

Knocknagree refused to wilt, Michael Mahoney stepped up from corner-back to point and in added on time, Eoghan McSweeney combined with his cousin Michael for the former county minor to billow the net.

With the margin cut to three points, Knocknagree had left themselves with too much to do and time ran out on their brave effort. Victory for St Michael’s allows last season's runners up set the pace in Group C while Knocknagree will seek a return from an engagement with Bishopstown in two weeks to revive their campaign.

ST MICHAELS: M Burke; L Carroll, J Golden, S Keating; T Lenihan 0-1, A O’Callaghan, P Cunningham 0-1; A Murphy 0-1, D Meaney; D Lenihan 0-1, L O’Herlihy, R O’Shaughnessy 0-1; K Hegarty, E Hegarty 0-5 (1f), A Hennessey 2-2 Subs: R Coleman for L Carroll (5 inj), L O’Sullivan for L O’Herlihy (half-time), E Hickey for D Meaney (38 inj), R Kavanagh for D Lenihan (57), E O’Donovan for K Hegarty (58)

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M Mahoney 0-1, M Doyle, G O’Connor; D Cooper, K Buckley, G Looney 0-1; D Moynihan, David O’Connor; J Dennehy, E McSweeney, F O’Connor 1-6 (5f); Denis O’Connor 0-1, J F Daly, N O’Connor Subs: T O’Connor for D Moynihan (43), M Dilworth for D O’Connor (50), M McSweeney 1-0 for N O’Connor (50)

REFEREE: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan)