Cork SAFC: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh hold off Kiskeam in sizzler

BON SECOURS COUNTY SAFC

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-14

Kiskeam 1-12

A brilliant advertisement for the County Senior A Football Championship before Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh edged out a gritty Kiskeam at a sunbaked Macroom.

Two determined teams battled it out to the full time whistle and provided those in attendance with a hugely entertaining contest. However, when it mattered, the Gaeltacht side emerged sharper and took their chances well to snatch victory and join Dohenys at the top of the table to a competitive group.

Former Kiskeam coach Denis Reen is currently involved with the reigning Comórtas Peil champions, his imprint on Béal Átha’n clearly evident.

Kiskeam welcomed back the return of county player Seán Meehan, the Duhallow men enjoying a flyer of a start from a fine point by target man Seán O’Sullivan.

However, Kiskeam passed up a number of chances whereas Béal Átha’n were far more ecomonical with Diarmuid MacTomáis and Noel Ó Laoire splitting the uprights.

A feature to the opening saw all scores come off open play, Kiskeam adding to their tally from both Seán and Tom O’Sullivan to keep the issue wide open.

Likewise Béal Átha’n drove forward in waves, points added by Ben Seartain, Conor Ó Loinsigh and impressive wing back Cian Ó Duinnín. For all their great work out the field, Kiskeam failed to convert gilt edged opportunities.

The scoring rate dropped during the second quarter, Aindrias Ó Coinceannáin and Thomas Casey exchanging points for Béal Átha’n enjoy a 0-7 to 0-6 lead.

Kiskeam might well have netted soon after the restart, Thomas Casey found a gap to get into a great position only to be denied by defender Eanna Ó Duinnín on the goal-line.

The let off lifted Béal Àtha into action, carrying a greater zip in attack saw the Seartan brothers and MacTomáis deliver points for a clear 0-12 to 0-8 grip entering the final quarter.

The initiative remained with Béal Átha’n ,Concúir Ó Loinsigh set up by Donagh Seartan blasted over the crossbar when a goal looked on. Trailing by six points, Kiskeam mounted a comeback through the efforts of Shane Carroll, A J O’Connor, Meehan and Thomas Casey.

A pair of points from Seán O’Sullivan offered encouragement yet they were thankful to ‘keeper Anthony Casey on denying Cian Ó Duinnín clearcut goaling chances. Kiskeam failed to heed the warning, Donagh Seartan netting a 55th-minute to push Béal Átha’n clearly into the driving seat.

To their credit Kiskeam never stopped trying, O’Sullivan fired home a late goal before adding a pointed free, During the latter stages, Kiskeam came raiding looking for a reprieve yet the Béal Átha’n defence held firm.

Three of the four teams remain in contention for the knockout phase, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh play winless Bandon with Kiskeam squaring to Dohenys in the concluding game to the Group Format.

BÉAL ÁTHA'N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, C Ó Nuanáin; N Ó Laoire 0-1, C Ó Duinnín 0-1, M Ó Riordáin; L Ó Críodáin, A Ó Coinceannáin 0-1; C Ó Loinsigh 0-2; D Seartan 1-1, B Seartan 0-4 (0-1f); L Seartan, D MacTomáis 0-3, D Ó Ceallacháin Subs: S Ó Luasa for Ó Laoire (41), L Ó Concúir 0-1 for Ó Ceallacháin (41), A Ó Loinsigh for Ó Críodáin (53), S Ó Tuama for B Seartan (55)

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O'Connor; M Casey, AJ O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Dennehy, S Meehan; J Daly, T Casey 0-1, C Murphy; D Fitzgerald 0-1, S O' Sullivan 1-6 (0-2f), T O’Sullivan 0-3 Subs: M Herlihy for Linehan (38), G Casey 0-1 for Murphy (45)

REFEREE: A Whelton (Clonakilty)