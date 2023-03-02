Cork require a decent start to the league if they are to bridge 25 years of frustration

It’s hard to imagine that it's all of 25 years since Cork previously won the National Hurling League when a twenty-year-old Diarmuid O’Sullivan lifted the silverware following a victory over Waterford.

That 1998 triumph served Cork well on laying the groundwork for All Ireland triumphs in 1999, 2004 and 2005. However, the run of success has dried up in terms of national honours, at times anticipation giving way to a series of crushing anti-climaxes.

Nowadays the league is used as a warm up for the championship with many teams failing to divulge their full hand until the main prize gets underway. Last season’s league proved the case of a competition lacking intensity due to its close proximity to the championship that involved a round robin element.

Early on Cork and Waterford impressed as did Wexford and Kilkenny though only the latter enjoyed a decent run in the championship. That form contrasted sharply to Limerick, who failed to record a league victory until their last outing against Joe McDonagh Cup opposition in Offaly.

Within a few weeks, Limerick had upped the momentum and progressed through the championship unbeaten to complete a historic three-in-a-row of Liam MacCarthy Cups.

At stages during last season's league saw Cork installed as the favourites to challenge Limerick’s supremacy thanks to impressive displays. Terrific form in the preliminary stages earned Cork a place in the knockout phase and a semi-final meeting against Kilkenny.

The Cats set a blistering pace through Martin Keoghan’s two goal salvo, but once Cork settled, they impressed, culminating on a fantastic goal from Darragh Fitzgibbon during the closing stages to sway the outcome.

That placed Cork into a League Final showdown against Waterford, no surprise the two best teams had reached the decider. However, hopes of a Cork breakthrough burst spectacularly over the course of 70 minutes.

Deisé talisman Stephen Bennett struck 2-11 to allow Waterford collect a League for the fourth occasion and the lone piece of silverware for manager Liam Cahill. For their part, Cork were extremely disappointed with their performance, never allowed to dictate spells of the game in a below par performance.

Within a couple of weeks, the championship commenced, a sobering experience for Waterford on failing to win a game and Cork delivering mixed performances to secure third place in the provincial to remain in the All Ireland series but well short of the main contenders.

From 2022, it is obvious, counties treated the league in different slants, Limerick and Clare easing into the system prior to hitting the perfect pitch when the sliothar travelled further on a firmer turf. Cork had two weeks to recover from the Waterford reversal before facing Limerick in a Munster championship opener and an uphill battle developed.

This season's scheduling is somewhat better spaced, Cork enter the championship five weeks after a league semi-final or three if they were to progress to a decider.

And Cork are favoured with their opening two championship games at home to Waterford and Tipperary before hitting the road to Clare and Limerick during the latter half in late May.

This Saturday night, Cork have the home comfort of welcoming All Ireland Champions Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. A full strength Limerick are the full package though currently they are behind in terms of preparation and a league title is unlikely to be a priority.

Cork's need is greater to steel themselves ahead of a championship campaign and with a number of regulars side-lined, this is an opportunity for those on the periphery to impress. Of course, Cork enjoyed January success with the Co-Op Superstores title though that's safely stowed away in the closet.

Realistically, Cork require a decent start to the league, the Cork hurling public baying for silverware given the attendances present in the pre-season competition.

Expect another big turnout on Saturday night, not an easy task against Limerick but a positive showing and a win is possible before Cork embark on a trip to Galway to face Henry Shefflin charges.

Shefflin took a season to bed into a new set up, no fairytale start and he will be keen to create an impression on bringing silverware west of the Shannon.

Getting early points on the table will be a key priority for all teams, a productive opening against Limerick and Galway would set up Cork nicely against Westmeath and Wexford.

That leaves Cork facing Clare away in the concluding game to the preliminary series. The outcome may see none, one or two of these sides advance into the business end of the league, importantly too, it will be a valuable learning experience for Cork ahead of facing Clare away at Cusack Park in the Munster SHC on May 21.

Pat Ryan is the lone new face manning the bainsteoir's bib side-line in Division 1A, his charges would dearly love to erase five league final defeats since the previous outright victory in 1998. That contrasts sharply to Division 1B where five of the six teams with the exception of Antrim parade new managers.

It will be interesting to see what are the targets of Derek Lyng (Kilkenny), Liam Cahill (Tipperary), Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford), Micheál Donoughue (Dublin) and Willie Maher (Laois) in their opening assignments and determine if winning a league title is on their shopping list.

With so many new managements on duty, teams will be keen to get off to a positive start and get some early momentum going though possibly not revealing their full array of weapons owing to a championship coming around the corner.

Spring has arrived, a couple of crunch games on the horizon for Cork over the next two weekends as team boss Ryan plots to reach the summer remaining in a Munster and All Ireland SHC campaign.

A decent league is a must for Cork, one reckons, a successful run and possibly going all the way can be the catalyst to looking to the championship with confidence.