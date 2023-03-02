Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cork require a decent start to the league if they are to bridge 25 years of frustration

John Tarrant

The league may be devalued overall, but for Cork a league title could be just what the doctor ordered

A general view of Cork jerseys hanging in the dressing room before the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

A general view of Cork jerseys hanging in the dressing room before the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A general view of Cork jerseys hanging in the dressing room before the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A general view of Cork jerseys hanging in the dressing room before the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

corkman

It’s hard to imagine that it's all of 25 years since Cork previously won the National Hurling League when a twenty-year-old Diarmuid O’Sullivan lifted the silverware following a victory over Waterford.

That 1998 triumph served Cork well on laying the groundwork for All Ireland triumphs in 1999, 2004 and 2005. However, the run of success has dried up in terms of national honours, at times anticipation giving way to a series of crushing anti-climaxes.

Privacy