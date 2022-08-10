Cork PSHC: Midleton surge in second half past Newtownshandrum

Cormac O'Brien, Newtownshandrum, in action Pa White, Midleton, during the Co-op Superstores County PSHC in Páirc Uí Rinn last Saturday evening Photo by Jim Coughlan

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PSHC

Midleton 1-28

Newtownshandrum 1-18

Having lost their opening game to Douglas, the defending champions Midleton got their season firmly back on track when an impressive showing in the last 20 minutes saw them emerge victors by a 10 point margin over Newtownshandrum at Páirc Ui Rinn on Saturday.

Whilst ten points separated the teams at the final whistle the game was a lot closer than the scoreline suggests. After 38 minutes they were deadlocked for the fourth time at 1-12 to 0-15.

However, from there on Midleton showed their class as they outscored their opponents by 16 points to 1-3 to run out clear winners in the end.

The opening half saw Newtownshandrum make an encouraging start. They enjoyed the lions share of possession with Mattie Ryan, Conor Twomey, Tim O'Mahony, Cormac O'Brien, Jack Twomey and Jamie Coughlan excelling.

Jamie Coughlan opened their account with a free in the second minute, while two well taken efforts from Jack Twomey helped them move into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the fifth minute – the Midleton point coming by Sam Quirke.

Moments later good work by Cormac O'Brien and David O'Connor set up Jerry Lane for a long range point as they moved three clear. At the other end the Midleton forwards were finding it hard to make headway with the Newtownshandrum keeper James Bowles making a number of vital saves to keep them at bay.

James Bowles denied Pa White a certain goal scoring chance in the ninth minute. Nevertheless, a pair of points by Conor Lehane and Luke O'Farrell narrowed the margin to 0-4 to 0-3 by the 13th minute.

Newtownshandrum who shaded matters for most of this half continued to show the greater urgency and helped by points by Jamie Coughlan (three) and Jack Twomey they moved double scores in front by the 19th minute 0-8 to 0-4.

As the half went on Midleton settled. In the 21st minute a huge free by keeper Brion Saunderson was fetched by Luke O'Farrell who sent over. Conor Lehane and Jamie Coughlan traded a point before the reigning champions were back on level terms in the 25th minute when a puck-out by Brion Saunderson saw Cormac Beausang win possession on the '40' and after a fine solo run he set up the in-rushing Tommy O'Connell who billowed the back of the Newtown net with a well taken goal 0-9 to 1-6.

Exchanges were closely contested in the run up to the break . Jamie Coughlan with a free edged Newtown ahead again with Midleton responding when Luke O'Farrell set up Pa White for a point.

The Newtownshandrum keeper James Bowles came to his sides rescue again when he denied the in-rushing Paul Haughney with the eventual clearance falling to Luke O'Farrell who sent over to give Midleton the lead for the first time.

This score was quickly cancelled out when from the resultant puck-out, Jamie Coughlan picked up possession to score a great point from long range 1-8 to 0-11.

In injury time the Imokilly side had another goal scoring chance cleared off the line when Luke O'Farrell was denied by James Bowles at the expense of a '65' that Conor Lehane converted as they held a slender 1-9 to 0-11 lead at the break.

On the changeover Midleton came out a much improved side. Conor Lehane with two early frees moved them three clear. Newtownshandrum's response was swift. Conor Twomey and Seán Griffin linked up well to set up Jamie Coughlan for a fine point.

Coughlan added another point from a free before a huge effort from Tim O'Mahony in the 35th minute from the half backline had them level at 1-11 to 0-14.

Newtownshandrum were holding their own at this early stage with Jamie Coughlan having a goal scoring chance cleared off the line by the Midleton keeper Brion Saunderson soon after.

Coughlan with another free edged Newtownshandrum ahead with Conor Lehane having them level for the last time at 0-15 to to 1-12 by the 38th minute. From here on Midleton gained supremacy.

Tommy O'Connell was very effective at centre-back, while their midfield duo of Paul Haughney and Sam Quirke set up many attacks for their forwards in the last 20 minutes.

The winners struck a purple patch over the next couple of minutes with Conor Lehane (three), Cormac Beausang, Alex Quirke, Paul Haughney and Luke O'Farrell having rapid points to surge them 1-19 to 0-15 in front by the 47th minute.

Newtownshandrum stayed in touch when Jamie Coughlan and Jack Twomey had a point each, but they badly needed a goal at this stage to get right back into contention. Instead it was the winners that reeled off points by Conor Lehane (two) and Cormac Beausang that moved 1-22 to 0-17 clear by the 54th minute.

Newtownshandrum after making a number of positional switches rallied again. Tim O'Mahony had a point from a free and they closed the gap to five points soon after when a delivery by Kieran O'Sullivan dropped short with Michael Bowles on hand to finish to the net from close range – 1-22 to 1-18.

Newtownshandrum tried hard to close the margin further but it was not to be with the winners reeling off late scores by Conor Lehane (three), Paul Haughney, Cormac Beausang and Sam Quirke to run out clear winners in the end.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson, E Moloney, L Dineen, S Smyth, C Smyth, T O'Connell 1-0, S O'Leary/Hayes, P Haughney 0-2, S Quirke 0-2, C Lehane 0-15 (0-10f, 0- 1'65'), R O'Regan, A Quirke 0-1, L O'Farrell 0-4, C Beausang 0-3, P White 0-1 Subs: S O'Sullivan for C Smyth (blood), C Smyth for S O'Sullivan, S O'Sullivan for C Smyth

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles, K O'Sullivan, P O'Sullivan, M Ryan, J Herlihy, T O'Mahony 0-2 (0-1f), C Twomey, C O'Brien, J Twomey 0-4, D Hawe, J Lane 0-1, D O'Connor, R Geary, J Coughlan 0-11 (0-9f|), C Griffin Subs: S Griffin for D Hawe, R Troy for C Griffin, C Boles for J Herlihy, P Noonan for J Lane, M Bowles 1-0 for R Geary

REFEREE: Ian McCarthy (Bandon)