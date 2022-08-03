Cork PSHC: Impressive Newtownshandrum have too much for Kanturk

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PSHC ROUND 1

Newtownshandrum 0-18

Kanturk 1-11

Newtownshandrum showed all their fighting qualities in Charleville on Saturday night seeing off neighbours Kanturk to get their Premier Senior Hurling Championship campaign off to the best possible start.

In dreadful conditions for hurling the Avondhu side had to dig deep to see off the reigning Senior A champions in front of an impressive crowd (especially numbers considering the woeful weather throughout).

Kanturk came into this one with a strong side, corner stoned by experienced, former inter-county players such as Aidan Walsh and Lorcan McLoughlin with plenty more quality all over the pitch.

Ryan Walsh, Darren Browne and Tommy Walsh were key at the rear while Brian O’Sullivan, and Lorcan O’Neill held firm in the middle with Alan and Ian Walsh flying the flag in the forward lines.

For Newtownshandrum, Cork star Tim O’Mahony was superb at centre-back, Jerry Lane at number 11 and Cathal Naughton in the half-forward line (after returning from a stint in Australia).

Jerry Lane was also impressive at centre-forward with Conor Twomey’s surging runs and staunch defending a key feature in his side’s three point lead at half time (0-9 to 0-6).

From the off it was clear that conditions would dominate this tie as the heavens opened so did the skill as the sides set about the job at hand with little concern for the ever worsening weather conditions.

Newtown looked the more settled side from the off with a brace of points inside three minutes – a monster point from O’Mahony and a quick thinking score from Lane (after a Kanturk mistake) had the boys in green and gold up by two early on.

Kanturk struggled to get fluidity in the opening quarter and had to rely in the main on the accuracy of O’Sullivan from placed balls to stay in touch with their illustrious neighbours – the only point from play for the Duhallow side in the opening 20 coming from the stick of full-back Ryan Walsh.

For Newtown, all their nine scores in the opening half came from play as they used the wind and the conditions to their advantage.

The second half started as the first half had finished, the side with the wind to their backs had the edge, a brace of points from the boys from the banks of the allow had them back in touching distance. Aidan and Alan Walsh sending efforts over the black spot – game on in the rain.

Things got even more precarious for the Avondhu side moments later when wing-back saw his second yellow – this time for an off the ball clash that saw Newtown down a man and seemingly under pressure.

Newtown settled the ship and the sides shared the next four points before a monster point from O’Mahony lifted the victors spirits.

A brilliant save from their keeper James Bowles kept Kanturk at bay – this was a catalyst for Newtownshandrum to take control of the tie with seven of the next eight points going the way of the boys in green and gold.

A late free from O’Sullivan and a goal at the death from Alan Walsh was never likely to be enough however Newtown did have to resort to some heroic last ditch defending to ensure this one went their way.

Little doubting that on this day the better side won. Newtown were quicker to settle, looked more comfortable on the ball throughout and had a spread of nine scorers – important now to rely on one individual at this level of competition.

Newtown will now march on with a spring in their step as they prepare to take on 2021 champions Midleton this Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn.

For Kanturk, the loss will be a big blow for a side looking to find their feet at this level for the first time.

High flying Douglas are next up for Tom Walsh’s side – a huge game for the Duhallow men and still only Round 2 of the 2022 championship.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; K O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan, M Ryan; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony 0-3 (2f), C Twomey 0-2; C O’Brien 0-1, D Hawe; J Coughlan 0-6 (3f, 1.65), J Lane 0-2, D O’Connor 0-1; C Naughton 0-1, R Geary, C Griffin 0-1 Subs: S Griffin 0-1 for Naughton (42), J Twomey for Griffin (50), M Bowles for Coughlan, (inj, 57), M Thompson for O’Connor (60)

KANTURK: G Bucinkas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh 0-1, P Walsh; T Walsh, D Browne (c), J Browne; B O’Sullivan 0-6 (4f, 2.65), L O’Neill; Lorcán McLoughlin 0-1, Aidan Walsh 0-1, I Walsh 0-1; L O’Keeffe, Alan Walsh 1-1, C Walsh Subs: C Clernon for L O’Neill and C Mullane for L McLoughlin (both 50)

REFEREE: Mark Maher (St Finbarrs)