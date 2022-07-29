Cork

Cork PSHC: Chareville up against it with bluebloods St Finbarrs

Close call expected between Newtownshandrum and Kanturk

Cork and Charleville star Darragh Fitzgibbon Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile Expand

Cork and Charleville star Darragh Fitzgibbon Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

COUNTY PSHC ROUND 1

Charleville v St Finbarrs

