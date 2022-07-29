Cork PSHC: Chareville up against it with bluebloods St Finbarrs

COUNTY PSHC ROUND 1

Charleville v St Finbarrs

Friday July 29

Mallow, 7.30pm

Life at the top table of county club hurling continues apace for Charleville this weekend as they face up to one of the traditional powerhouses of Cork club hurling, St Finbarrs, in Mallow on Friday night.

After powering their way through the grades over the course of just more than a decade the Avondhu side are adjusting to life at the business end of county club hurling.

Little doubting that the star of the show for the men in red these days is inter-county star Darragh Fitzgibbon, the Cork star one of the stand-out players on show for the Rebels in 2022, will now look to enhance his side’s chances of making it through the round robin stages of Cork’s premier club competition.

James O’Brien, Danny O’Flynn and Andrew Cagney all likely to play some part in this one with Jack Barry, Jack O’Callaghan, and Jack Doyle also likely to be called upon if available and all willing to do whatever it takes to get Charleville off to a winning start.

On the opposition team sheet names like Damien Cahalane, Ben Cunningham, Eoin Keane and Jack Cahalane will all likely feature on the score-sheet with Brian Hayes and Billy Hennessy another pairing that could do damage on the night.

These sides met in last season’s round robin stage at the same stage last year with the city side breezing past the Avondhu men on the day – this time the boys in red have been forewarned so no excuses for one of Cork’s genuine upwardly mobile hurling clubs.

Neither side made it to the knock-out stages last season so both will be looking to put that right this time out – a win for either camp sets them off on a good road – Charleville will have their work to do but more than capable if they get the chance.

Charleville by the narrowest of margins if Fitzgibbon can make the space – if he can’t then St Finbarrs could win well.

Kanturk v Newtownshandrum

Saturday 30 July

Charleville, 7pm

Perhaps, the game of the weekend will be in Charleville this Saturday night when North Cork rivals Kanturk and Newtownshandrum go head to head in Round 1 of the Premier Senior Hurling Championship.

This championship opener will see two of the top sides in the county go head to head in what would have to be described as this season’s Group of Death”.

Not only are Kanturk and Newtown in the mix, but throw in County Champions Midleton and serious contenders Douglas and you have to say that every point is likely to count over the first three rounds of action.

Kanturk powered through the SAHC last year and will now be eager to not only cement a place at the top table but also to show all comers just what the Duhallow club have to offer.

Kanturk, not only in hurling, have become synonymous with the Walsh family, led in the main by former Cork dual star Aidan Walsh and this year will likely be no exception – however the men in green and white have plenty more to offer with the likes of Lorcan O’Neill and the irrepressible Lorcán McLoughlin all ready for what will be a very special year for all on the banks of the Allow.

In green and gold Newtownshandrum will bring their brilliant style of hurling with them this weekend as they not only look to stop Kanturk playing but also impose their own brand of tough, exciting and successful hurling on their opponents.

The Avondhu side failed to get out of their group last season, coming in third behind Douglas and Glen Rovers, garnering just a point against Bishopstown – a point that kept them out of the relegation scrap.

Newtown will need the likes of Conor Griffin, Mattie Ryan and Jamie Coughlan to be at their best with Conor Twomey, Cathal Bowles also required if available on the day.

Newtownshandrum’s star man, Tim O’Mahony, will likely be the key ingredient if Newtown are to do anything this year and after witnessing the versatile all-rounder’s abilities with Cork this year there is little doubting that on his day O’Mahony could do serious damage to Kanturk’s chances.

Expect a large crowd, a rocking atmosphere and some splendid hurling here. This one is very close to call – would not need to stretch the bounds of possibilities to see this one ending even. A high scoring draw.