Cork PSFC: St Finbarrs off to a strong start against Éire Óg

BON SECOURS COUNTY PSFC

St Finbarr’s 1-12

Éire Óg 0-9

Not the most encouraging start to Éire Óg’s campaign in the Bon Secours county Premier SFC by any means.

Apart from the first 20 minutes, they were comprehensively mastered in Páirc Uí Rinn last Friday evening by title-holders St Finbarrs, who made light of the absence of talismanic attacker Steven Sherlock to win pulling up.

The contest swung irrevocably in the Barrs’ favour after midfielder Ian Maguire completed a storming run from deep with a stunning goal, making it 1-3 to 0-4 with ten minutes to the interval.

Éire Óg had shaped up promisingly prior to that, with speedy corner forward Jerome Kelleher stretching the Barrs rear-guard in the 5th minute before fisting a pass just a bit too far ahead of unmarked full-forward Daniel Goulding at the edge of the square.

A brace of converted frees by Goulding, in reply to the game’s opening score from Barrs centre-forward Brian Hayes, enabled Éire Óg to lead for the first time inside ten minutes.

Aided by two points from play by Colm O’Callaghan, they weren’t to fall behind again until Maguire struck tellingly for the champions.

That was the signal for the Barrs to click smoothly into top gear, with their disciplined defending making life extremely difficult for the Éire Óg forwards, and their ultra-polished possession game ensuring the Muskerry side largely spent the rest of the first-half chasing shadows.

It wasn’t until Goulding pointed another free in stoppage time that Éire Óg added to their tally, and the Barrs had stretched their advantage to six points, 1-7 to 0-4, in the interim, with Ethan Twomey particularly impressive in attack before the break.

Éire Óg’s early promise owed much to the input from centre-back John Cooper, centre-forward Colm O’Callaghan and lively midfielder Ronan O’Toole, who almost provided them with a badly-needed shortly after the restart.

Fed by Cooper, O’Toole scorched in from the right corner to shoot narrowly over the bar in the 34th minute.

Cillian Myers-Murray had pushed the Barrs six points up again, 1-8 to 0-5, a minute earlier, and, along with Brian Hayes, he was very much to the fore up front in the second-half.

Elsewhere, Ian Maguire put in his customary solid shift at midfield, while Colm Scully and Alan O’Connor earned the main plaudits overall in a well-drilled defence.

Although denied a goal when Éire Óg custodian Chris Kelly saved well from Ethan Twomey, the Barrs steadily tightened the screw as the second-half progressed, looking in total control after easing into a 1-11 to 0-6 lead with ten minutes of regulation time remaining.

Credit to Éire Óg, they never threw in the towel, and, with the evergreen Daniel Goulding more involved after being brought out to the half-forward line, they put in a decent finish.

Trailing by 1-11 to 0-8, they had a chance to get back within striking range in the 57th minute, but wing-forward Joe Cooper struck the side-netting with his shot.

It would be stretching things quite a bit, however, to suggest Éire Óg might have pulled the game out of the fire had they bagged a three-pointer at that juncture.

The bottom line is the Barrs, once they snatched the initiative during he second-quarter, always appeared to playing well within themselves and weren’t at all flattered by their eventual margin of victory.

It was a chastening experience for the 2020 county senior ‘A’ champions, but coach Harry O’Reilly felt there were mitigating reasons for their poor showing, revealing afterwards that, for one reason or another, they had to plan without six regulars for this assignment.

“With a few of those players back, we’ll be expecting to improve in our next game against Carbery Rangers,” he said.

ST FINBARRS: J Kerins; B Hennessy, S Ryan, A O’Connor 0-1; C Lyons, J Burns, C Scully; I Maguire 1-0, E Comyns; B O’Connor, B Hayes 0-2, E Dennehy; E McGreevy, E Twomey 0-4, C Myers-Murray 0-5 (3f) Sub: C Dennehy for Twomey, 59

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; J Mullins, M Griffin, M Corkery; D O’Herlihy, John Cooper, D Dineen; D McCarthy, R O’Toole 0-1; K Hallissey, C O’Callaghan 0-2, Joe Cooper; D Foley, D Goulding 0-5 (4f), J Kelleher 0-1 Subs: D Kelly for Dineen, 42, B Hurley for John Cooper (injured), 54, D Kirwan for Foley, 58

REFEREE: A Long (Argideen Rangers)