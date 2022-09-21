Cork PSFC: Four-goal Ballincollig storm into the semi-finals at Carbery’s expense

BON SECOURS COUNTY PSFC QUARTER-FINAL

Ballincollig 4-11

Carbery 1-15

Just a few short weeks ago, Ballincollig’s hopes of advancing to the knock-out stages of the Bon Secours county premier senior football championship looked extremely remote.

Beaten by table-toppers Mallow and forced to share the spoils with Douglas in their opening two outings, they needed a big win over Valley Rovers to have any chance of picking up the second qualifying place up for grabs in the group.

They managed to triumph over the Inishannon side by a margin sufficient to see them through to the quarter-finals by virtue of a superior score difference than Douglas, and they continued their progress when registering another decisive victory over Carbery in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.

It means their next assignment will be against Nemo Rangers, and, in light of their indifferent start to the campaign, it could be argued they are in bonus territory at this stage.

It can be taken for granted the Ballincollig players and management won’t be viewing it like that, because their performance against Carbery gives them solid grounds to believe they are well-equipped to make a bold bid to qualify for their first appearance in the showpiece since 2016.

Given that the South-West divisional side went into the game with considerable momentum, having enjoyed a five-game winning sequence en route, the perception was that Ballincollig would have their work cut out to achieve the desired result.

That certainly appeared to be the case when Ballincollig, after forging 1-1 ahead courtesy of an expertly converted penalty by Cian Dorgan, found themselves two points adrift with ten minutes gone.

A Ruairi Deane goal enabled Carbery to hit the front in the seventh minute, and Deane tacked on a point from a free to make it 1-3 to 1-1 before the lead changed hands again as an exhilarating first-half abounding in free-flowing football unfolded.

After selling a neat dummy, Darragh O’Mahony cut the gap to the minimum, and then came an incisive Ballincollig raid involving Darren Murphy, Cian Dorgan, Seán Kiely and Seán Dore which ended with the latter being fouled in the square.

Dorgan again dispatched the resultant penalty with clinical precision, and as, things transpired, Ballincollig weren’t to fall behind for the rest of the match.

The Mid-Cork men were hauled back to equality, 2-2 to 1-5, after Carbery replied with a brace of points midway through the first-half, but the simmering threat from their sweet-moving attack meant that Ballincollig were always likely to inflict severe damage.

Liam O’Connell, Darragh O’Mahony and Cian Dorgan were all to the fore before the break up front where Darren Murphy looked especially menacing at corner forward.

Elsewhere, Seán Kiely processed an amount of ball at midfield, while Cian Kiely and the excellent Luke Fahy earned the main plaudits in a defence that limited Carbery to a point in the second-quarter.

Aided by good points from play by Cian Dorgan, Darren Murphy and Luke Fahy, Ballincollig moved into a merited 2-6 to 1-6 lead before the interval, but they came under pressure during the opening ten minutes of the second-half.

Inspired by centre-forward Ruairí Deane and particularly midfielder Brian O’Driscoll, Carbery rallied to trim Ballincollig’s advantage to a single point, 2-7 to 1-9, but the losers’ shortcomings at the back were soon exposed tellingly once more.

After their ‘keeper Cian Ryan parried a shot from Liam O’Connell, Darren Murphy was on hand to drill home the rebound – a score that triggered off a decisive push by Ballincollig.

It yielded points from Cian Dorgan and Murphy, another goal from Murphy following a defence-splitting delivery by Dorgan, before a splendid individual effort by Darragh O’Mahony put the winners 4-10 to 0-9 up approaching the last ten minutes.

It was an unassailable advantage, and, while Carbery kept battling until the end, it’s fair to say Ballincollig weren’t flattered to finish the match five points to the good.

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; G O’Donoghue, N Galvin, L Fahy 0-1; H Aherne, L Jennings, C Kiely; S Kiely, E Cooke; D O’Mahony 0-2, L O’Connell 0-1, S Dore; D Dorgan, C Dorgan 2-4 (1f, 2-0 penalties), D Murphy 2-3 Subs: P O’Neill for Cooke, 36, J O’Connor for Dore, 51, S Wills for D Dorgan, 51, Dore for O’Neill (injured), 56, P Kelly for Jennings, 57

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), B Murphy (St Colum’s), D Twomey (Ballinascarthy); K O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers), B Everard (St Mary’s), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers) 0-1; S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh) 0-7 (4f, 1’45); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) 0-2, R Deane (Bantry Blues) 1-4 (3f), C O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh); Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) 0-1, Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh), A Hayes (St James) Subs: R Hourihane (Kilmacabea) for Murphy, 33, J O’Regan (Gabriel Rangers) for S Ryan, 45, K Keohane (Kilmeen) for O’Callaghan, 45, S Thornton (Bantry Blues) for O’Brien, 45, S Daly (Randal Og) for C O’Driscoll, 52

REFEREE: C Dineen (Douglas)