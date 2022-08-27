Cork Premier SHC previews: Newtownshandrum and Douglas should be a cracker

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PSHC ROUND 3

Newtownshandrum v Douglas

Sunday, August 28

Mourneabbey 4pm

There is plenty to play for in all three of the PSHC groups heading into the final round, round 3, with all sides still very much in the hunt for something this weakened.

In the headline Group 1, three of the four sides have a realistically chance of progression with the team sitting in fourth, Kanturk, still mathematically still in with a shout.

Before a ball goes in this Sunday, Douglas are the only side with four points followed by Newtownshandrum and Midleton on two each.

This Sunday afternoon, Newtown and Douglas go head-to-head with the former still not assured of qualification if they win (If Douglas win they do go straight to the knock-out stages).

A terrific performance on the opening day of the season from the men in green and gold looked like it might guide Newtownshandrum most of the way to the quarters, but as it turned out, the shine from that win over Kanturk was prove not to be enough as Midleton set the Avondhu men back on their heels a week later inflicting a 10 point defeat.

For Newtownshandrum, Cork star Tim O’Mahony will need to be at his best at centre-back. Jerry Lane at number 11 and Cathal Naughton in the half-forward line (after returning from a stint in Australia) will also need to be on their games with Conor Twomey’s surging runs and staunch defending another set of key features that Newtown will need to rely on here.

Newtownshandrum will have a mountain to climb this weekend, but if any club in Ireland’s largest county can turn this around it is the battling Avondhu men.

Douglas have already shown this season why they are one of the favourites for the title this year and the city side will be keen to push forward with three wins from three.

Douglas are favourites and deservedly so. Newtown have the quality and the players to pull this from the bag, but everything needs to go their way for that to happen. For me, a battling draw may be enough for both.

Verdict: A draw

Blackrock V Charleville

Sunday, August 28

Mallow 4pm

Life at the top table is simply not easy. After two really competitive outings against two of the most serious outfits in the county, Charleville still find themselves bottom of Group C in the PSHC.

The North Cork side were magnificent against St Finbarr’s on the opening day of the season before pushing Sarsfields from Glanmire all the way in Round 2, unfortunately coming away from that one with a defeat.

Charleville head into their final game of the round robin series still in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages with the side just above them, Blackrock, standing between the Avondhu men and progression to the business end of the competition.

For Charleville, Darragh Fitzgibbon will be key to their challenge, as will Andrew Cagney, Jack Doyle and Jack O’Callaghan. Darren Casey is another that has impressed in red this summer and will need to do so again if Charleville are to take the spoils against The Rockies.

Read More

Fitzgibbon is obviously the one to watch here. His display in round 2 against Sars was magnificent, especially in the second half. This time the Cork star will need to fire from the off and drag his side to the finish line with all his might.

Cagney’s brace of goals last time round was almost enough to get his side through – this time the same tally may well be enough to see Charleville through.

This group could go anyway this weekend. All four sides can go on or go out and as of now, Charleville sit favourites for the latter. The men in red have shown plenty to suggest they can secure a win this weekend but the Avondhu side may need help from the other tie to progress.

Charleville have to win this Sunday in Mallow, and that may well be the result but anything less than a full 60+ minutes and the exit door will be well-open by the time this one concludes. Having said all that, Charleville by three to scrape through in second.

Verdict: Chareville

Kanturk v Midleton

Sunday, August 28

Fermoy 4pm

Both sides are desperate for a win to reach the business end with top of the table Douglas looking good with maximum points from two games. Though its been a tough baptism for Kanturk at this level, they have a remote chance of progressing but the odds are stacked against the Duhallow men.

For starters, reigning champions Midleton also require a positive return here to prolong their involvement. Midleton received a rude awakening in the opening round, a statement of intent from challengers Douglas in the manner they brushed aside the champions where a superb performance from Shane Kingston inspired his team to victory.

However, Midleton got their title defence back on track with a critical victory over Newtownshandrum, even though they had 10 points to spare at the finish, Midleton didn’t have matters all their own by any stretch of the imagination.

The decisive period came in a game-changing spell during the third quarter when Midleton pounced for seven unanswered points with Conor Lehane, Cormac Beausang, Alex Quirke, Paul Haughney and Luke O’Farrell leading the way.

Kanturk had great hopes of a rewarding debut at the top flight, their prospects enhanced on a terrific league campaign to reach the playoff stages. That provided confidence and fancied in many quarters ahead of facing Newtown’ in the opening tie in the group format.

At times, the favourites tag appeared to weigh heavy on Kanturk as their tactic of playing it through the lines malfunctioned against a Newtown side down to 14 players but much more efficient in their play.

A week later, inform Douglas provided the opposition, Kanturk more direct, but failed to gain any decent return bar Brian O’Sullivan and lone scores to Liam O’Keeffe and Colin Walsh.

Though its been a disappointing campaign for Kanturk, there is a fine blend of youth and experience running through the team but it needs to gel at Senior ranks and will in time.

A loss for Kanturk is the unwanted scenario of a relegation playoff, still where there is life, there is hope. For Kanturk to advance from here, they need to overcome Midleton by 14 points and hope Douglas can maintain an unbeaten run against Newtown.

It’s a tall order, Midleton possess the experience to win.

Verdict: Midleton