Cork PJHC: Tracton end Milford’s run at the quarter-final stage

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PJHC QUARTER-FINAL

Tracton 2-19

Milford 1-20

Tracton were forced to see off a late rally from Milford before they progressed to the Co-Op Superstores County Premier JHC semi-finals when they had two points to spare over the North Cork side in the county quarter-final at Mourneabbey on Friday evening.

The winners laid the foundation for victory with an impressive first half display. They dictated matters from the offset and at the break they held a fully deserved nine point advantage. On the changeover Milford came out a much improved side.

They badly needed an early goal to stage a serious second half challenge. In injury time they got the goal they craved for but it was too little too late with Tracton emerging victors by a two point margin.

Despite Milford getting the scoring underway when Henry O'Gorman pointed a free in the opening minute it was the South East outfit that dictated matters for the rest of the first half with Tom McGuinness, Graham Webb, Darragh Kidney, John Good, Daniel O'Flaherty, Paul O'Riordan, Ronan Walsh and keeper Kieran Lyons in devastating form.

Ronan Walsh turned in a huge display finishing with a personal tally of 2-11. The winners reeled off the next seven points before they struck for the first of their two goals in the 17th minute when a huge free by Ronan Walsh back in his own half backline deceived everyone with the sliothar making its way to the Milford net that surged them 1-7 to 0-1 clear.

Milford who struck a number of wides up to this stage had a point by Henry O'Gorman. John Good responded with a long range point for Tracton before Milford had their first score from play in the 22nd minute when Daire Hannigan set up Anthony Watson for a fine point.

Tracton continued to set the pace and two minutes later they stretched their advantage when John Good and Daniel Harrington combined well to set up Ronan Walsh for a cracking goal that made it 2-8 to 0-3.

Milford now faced a daunting task to keep their season alive. They finished the half on a positive note with Anthony Watson (2) Michael O'Flynn and Henry O'Gorman scoring some great points as they closed the gap to 2-10 to 0-7 at the interval – Tracton points coming by Ronan Walsh and David Byrne.

On the changeover Milford needed a fast start to have chance of getting back into the contest. They introduced Brian Murphy, Cillian O'Gorman and Seanie O'Connell into the attack to freshen things up with all three featuring strongly in this half along with Eoin Dillon, Michael O'Flynn, Anthony Watson and Henry O'Gorman.

The Avondhu side were quick into the action and a string of points by Anthony Watson (two), Henry O'Gorman, Michael O'Flynn and Eoin Dillon reduced the deficit to 2-11 to 0-12 by the 39th minute.

Milford tried hard to close the margin further but it was an evenly balanced Tracton side that were always able to hold a sizeable advantage. In the 40th minute Joseph Kingston set up Ronan Walsh for a great point with the same player following with a pointed free that opened up a seven point lead 2-13 to 0-12.

Back again came Milford, Cillian O'Gorman split the posts with a fine point before a good movement by Kieran O'Flynn, Anthony Watson, Cillian O'Gorman set up Brian Murphy for a point.

At the other end Ronan Walsh added another free for Tracton that made it 2-14 to 0-14 as they headed into the last quarter. With time running out Milford upped their efforts once again.

Anthony Watson tested the Tracton keeper Kieran Lyons when he was forced to make a fine save off his line. In a gripping finish points were traded between Henry O'Gorman (two), Ronan Walsh (two), Michael O'Flynn, Paul O'Riordan, Cian Quinn, Eoin Dillon, Brian Murphy and Mark Byrne as Tracton held a 2-19 to 0-19 lead as the game headed into injury time.

Milford refused to yield and in stoppage time they got the goal they so badly needed in this half when Henry O'Gorman finished to the net following a goal mouth scramble.

They followed with another point by Brian Murphy but it was not enough and it was Tracton that held on for a close but deserved win.

TRACTON: K Lyons, D Good, T McGuinness, R Sinclair, K Webb, G Webb, D Kidney, J Good 0-1, D O'Flaherty 0-1, D Byrne 0-1f, C McGuinness, J Kingston 0-1, D Harrington 0-1, P O'Riordan 0-2, R Walsh 2-11 (1-8f, 0-2 '65s) Subs: M Byrne 0-1 for J Kingston, C Quinn 0-1 for C McGuinness, C McGuinness for K Webb (inj)

MILFORD: M Cremin, S O'Flynn, C O'Sullivan, R O'Gorman, K O'Flynn, E Dillon 0-2f, D Hannigan, M O'Flynn 0-3 (0-1 s/l), P Watson, A Watson 0-5, H O'Gorman 1-6 (0-6f), J O'Flynn, J O'Connor, T O'Flynn, P Kirwan Subs: B Murphy 0-3 for P Kirwan, C O'Gorman 0-1 for J O'Flynn, S O'Connell for J O'Connor, T Curran for T O'Flynn

REFEREE: John O'Leary (Mallow)