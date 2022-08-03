Cork PJHC: Frustration for Milford as Kilbrittain goals prove the difference

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PJHC ROUND 1

Kilbrittain 3-16

Milford 2-17

Frustration for Milford last Sunday in Coachford where they fell to Kilbrittain in their opening game in the inaugural Co-Op Superstores county premier junior hurling championship.

This was always going to be a difficult assignment for the Avondhu men against a team that qualified for the final of the now defunct lower intermediate grade last year.

The early indications were that Kilbrittain might win handily enough as they burst from the traps to go three points up before Brian Muphy got Milford off the mark in the sixth minute.

It was 0-5 to 0-1 four minutes later, but then Milford began to warm to their task, so much so that they got back on terms before impressive Kilbrittain attacker Philip Wall completed the first-half-scoring to make it 1-11 to 1-10.

In the interim, Milford had made it abundantly clear that they were equipped to compete admirably, with Brian Murphy and Cillian O’Gorman to the fore in attack, Michael O’Flynn keeping his end well at midfield, and Daire Hannigan, Eoin Dillon and Ryan O’Gorman partcularly resolute at the back.

Five points behind, 1-8 to 0-6 after Wall goaled for Kilbrittain in the 18th minute, they hit back almost immediately through Brian Murphy, who, taking a pass from full-forward Peter Kirwin, finished to the net with conviction.

Milford’s first-half tally was completed by scores from Cillian O’Gorman (two), Brian Murphy and Eoin Dillon, who bagged his second point from a long-range free.

Dillon put his name on three more in the second-half, making his free-taking from distance an invaluable weapon in Milford’s armoury. The former Cork senior was very influential in general play as well, emerging as a commanding figure at centre-back after the interval.

Milford came under pressure again after substitute Sam Shorten goaled for Kilbrittain to leave them leading by 2-12 to 1-10 eight minutes into the second-half.

Again, however, showed no signs of wilting in the wake of that set-back, and their perseverance was rewarded ten minutes later when effective substitute Tommy Curran did the spadework for a goal from Cillian O’Gorman.

It appeared to mark a major turning-point in an enthralling encounter after substitute Jamie O’Connor and the ever-menacing O’Gorman added a quick brace of scores to nudge Milford in front for the first time at 2-14 to 2-13.

Their advantage was short-lived, as substitute Conor O’Donovan netted for Kilbrittain seconds later - the ball breaking kindly for him from the resultant puck-out after O’Gorman had given Milford the lead.

As things transpired, Kilbrittain weren’t to fall behind after that, but they were pushed all the way by Milford in a contest that, in terms of skilful stick-work, spectacular scores and unwavering commitment, was a credit to the combatants.

Aided by Eoin Dillon’s expertise from placed balls and a good score from substitute Tadgh O’Flynn, Milford found themselves on level terms nearing the end of regulation time.

Just when it seemed as if the sides were destined to share the spoils, substitute Dec Harrington and ace attacker Philip Wall notched the points that tilted the issue in Kilbrittain’s favour in stoppage time.

Needless to say, it was a bitterly disappointing defeat for Milford, but they can take encouragement from a gutsy performance that augurs well for their chances of qualifying for the championship’s knock-out stages from a group which also includes St Finbarr’s and Barryroe.

KILBRITTAIN: A Holland; J Hurley, T Sheehan, I Burke; R Cashman 0-1, M Sexton, C Ustianowski; S Sexton, B Butler 0-2; M Hickey 0-7 (5f), C Sheehan, S Crowley; P Wall 1-4, N O’Donovan, P O’Mahony Subs: S Shorten 1-0 for O’Mahony, ht, T Harrington 0-1 for O’Donovan, 36, D Harrington 0-1 for Crowley, 43. C O’Donovan 1-0 for S Sexton, 48

MILFORD: M Cremin; S O’Flynn, C O’Sullivan, R O’Gorman; D Hannigan, E Dillon 0-5 (f), K O’Flynn; M O’Flynn, P Watson; B Murphy 1-2, A Watson, C O’Gorman 1-4; S O’Connell 0-3 (f), P Kirwin, H O’Gorman Subs: T O’Flynn 0-1 for Kirwin, ht, J O’Connor 0-1 for O’Connell, 45, T Curran for H O’Gorman 0-1, 45, B Villiers for Murphy (injured), 53

REFEREE: B Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue)