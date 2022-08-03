Cork PJHC: Ballygiblin too strong for Dripsey

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PJHC

Ballygiblin 3-22

Dripsey 0-11

Last years Co JAHC winners and Munster JAHC kingpins Ballygiblin made it a perfect start in the Co-Op Superstores Co Premier JHC when they ran out easy winners over Dripsey at Rathcormac on Saturday.

The winners gained supremacy in key sectors from an early stage with their half back line and midfield sectors on top throughout.

Up front their forwards gelled very well as a unit with Joseph O'Sullivan their top marksman finishing with a personal tally of 1-15, while Shane Beston and Cathail O'Mahony also made their presence felt.

The opening stages saw the winners quick into the action with Cathail O'Mahony, Joseph O'Sullivan and Shane Beston having points by the third minute. Dripsey registered their first score soon after when Michael O'Riordan pointed.

O'Sullivan and O'Riordan swapped a point before the Mid Cork side narrowed the deficit to just a point by the 14th minute when Michael O'Riordan pointed.

However, as the half went on Ballygiblin upped their efforts greatly. Joseph O'Sullivan had two quick points while Cathail O'Mahony had a goal scoring chance saved on the line by the Dripsey keeper Diarmuid O'Riordan in the 23rd minute.

Jamie Manley had a point for Dripsey but it was Ballygiblin that struck for a crucial score just before half time when Shane Beston was first to react to finish to the net after Cathail O'Mahony's initial effort at goal was saved on the line as they held a 1-8 to 0-6 lead at the break.

On the changeover any hopes of a Dripsey revival were quickly dashed with the winners reeling off four points on the trot by Joseph O'Sullivan (three) and Dean Barry as they surged 1-12 to 0-6 in front by the 36th minute.

By the mid way stage they increased their advantage to 1-17 to 0-7 when Joseph O'Sullivan (3) Shane Beston and Dillon Sheehan were on target.

The Dripsey point came from Michael O'Riordan. The last quarter was merely going through the motions.

Ballygiblin added a further 2-5 their goals by Cathail O'Mahony and Joseph O'Sullivan that helped seal the issue long before the final whistle.

Ballygiblin now meet Ballygarvan this week end while Dripsey will meet Argideen Rangers.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, B O'Gorman, F Herlihy, C O'Brien, B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis, R Donegan, K Roche 0-1, P Molloy, J O'Sullivan 1-15 (0-6f), D Sheehan 0-1, C O'Mahony 1-2, S Beston 1-2, D Barry 0-1 Subs: G Pendle for S Beston, J Lewis for K Roche

DRIPSEY: D O'Riordan, C O'Connell, J O'Riordan, S Broderick, J Manley 0-1, M O'Connell, G Murphy, M O'Sullivan, M O'Riordan 0-9 (0-8f), J Carey, E Maher 0-1, K Kelleher, C O'Callaghan, E O'Connell, A Casey Sub: J Casey for A Casey

REFEREE: Paddy O'Sullivan (Glenville)