Cork PJHC: Ballygiblin advance with narrow win over Ballygarvan

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PJHC

Ballygiblin 0-25

Ballygarvan 2-18

A huge second half display by Ballygiblin saw them register back to back victories in the Co-Op Superstores Co Premier JHC when they defeated a gallant Ballygarvan side by the narrowest of margins at Blarney on Saturday.

In a high-scoring contest the game was in the balance all through. The early stages saw Ballygarvan who lost their opening game to Argideen Rangers start in a positive manner with Michael Cussen and Mark Kennefick reeling off early points to move 0-2 to no score in front.

Ballygiblin opened their account in the fifth minute when Joseph O'Sullivan pointed a free and they were level at 0-2 apiece when Shane Beston pointed.

Over the next couple of minutes the teams were tied at 0-3 and 0-4 each. The physically stronger Ballygarvan side shaded matters for a while from here with Piaras O'Halloran, Kevin Lyons, Ciaran McIntyre, Micheal O'Mahony, Steven Fenton and Mark Kennefick making their presence felt and their authority was reflected when Micheal O'Mahony, Steven Fenton and Kevin Lyons chipped in with some fine points to move 0-7 to 0-4 in front by the 16th minute.

Ballygiblin replied when Joseph O'Sullivan landed a free with the same player having a point from play after Cian O'Brien and Mark Keane combined well out of the backline.

Ballygarvan were still showing the greater urgency with Michael Cussen (two) and Steven Fenton having points before they struck for the first of their two goals in the 24th minute when Ciaran McIntyre and Steven Fenton linked up well to set up Niall Dowd for a well taken goal that surged them 1-10 to 0-7 in front.

Ballygiblin regrouped well from this set back with Joseph O'Sullivan and Cathail O'Mahony impressing up front. The Avondhu side struck four wides in quick succession before Joseph O'Sullivan had a point from a free in the 27th minute.

At the other end Kevin Lyons soloed through and scored a fine point for the South East side 1-11 to 0-8. However Ballygiblin finished in a flurry.

Mark Keane pointed from long range before Fionn Herlihy and Pat Molloy combined well to set up Cathail O'Mahony for a great point. Joseph O'Sullivan completed the first half scoring in stoppage time after Ryan Donegan and Cathail O'Mahony linked up well as they trailed at the short whistle by 1-11 to 0-11.

On the changeover despite Ballygiblin getting the scoring underway when Cathail O'Mahony scored a great point from out near the sideline it was Ballygarvan that increased their lead further when a mix up in the Ballygiblin backline saw Niall Dowd set up Kevin Lyons who finished to the net from close range opening up a 2-11 to 0-12 lead.

Ballygiblin now faced an uphill battle but nevertheless they turned in a huge second half display to overturn a five point deficit. Fionn Herlihy and Mark Keane were pivotal figures at full back and centre back while at the other end Shane Beston, Cathail O'Mahony, Joseph O'Sullivan and Colin English also featured in their second half revival.

The North Cork side certainly set the tone for the rest of the third quarter with Joseph O'Sullivan (ifve) and Shane Beston having points as they got back on parity at 2-12 to 0-18 by the 43rd minute.

They hit the front a minute later when Mark Keane, Pat Molloy and Dean Barry worked well to set up Shane Beston who sent over. Ballygarvan response was immediate with Kevin Lyons scoring a great point from a difficult angle to force parity at 0-19 to 2-13.

At this stage Ballygiblin were finding scores much easier to come by. Killian Roche set up Joseph O'Sullivan who pointed from long range with Shane Beston following with a great point from out near the sideline that opened up a two point game.

Joseph O'Sullivan made it a three point game in the 52nd minute when he pointed a free 0-22 to 2-13.

Ballygarvan who needed to win to keep their season alive refused to yield. Mark Kennefick and Michael Cussen with a point each closed the margin to 0-22 to 2-15 by the 56th minute. In a hectic finish Ballygiblin steadied the ship when Mark Keane set up Kieran Duggan for a long range point.

Back again came Ballygarvan with Cormac Dowd and Michael Cussen reeling off two points in the space of a minute that left it all to play for when deadlocked at 0-23 to 2-17 as the final whistle approached.

However, it was Ballygiblin that finished well. In injury time Joseph O'Sullivan and Shane Beston landed two crucial scores late in the game and even though Cormac Dowd pulled a late point back for Ballygarvan it was Ballygiblin that held on for a close but memorable victory.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, L Finn, F Herlihy, C O'Brien, B Coffey, M Keane 0-1, M Lewis, R Donegan, K Roche, C English, J O'Sullivan 0-14 (0-9f), P Molloy, C O'Mahony 0-3, S Beston 0-6, D Barry Subs: K Duggan 0-1 for D Barry, J Mullins for M Lewis, B O'Gorman for C O'Brien (inj)

BALLYGARVAN: G White, J Fenton, S Brady, E Forrest, P Sexton, P O'Halloran, K Fitzgerald, M O'Mahony 0-1, C McIntyre, M Cussen 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 '65'), S Fenton 0-2, K Lyons 1-3, M Kennefick 0-3 (0-1f),. R O'Halloran, N Dowd 1-0 Subs: E O'Connor for N Dowd, C Dowd 0-2 for P Sexton

REFEREE: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers)