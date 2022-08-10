Cork PIHC: Kilworth back in contention following three-point win over Castlemartyr

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PIHC

Kilworth 2-17

Castlemartyr 0-20

After the disappointment of losing to Ballinhassig the previous week, Kilworth got back in the mix in Co-Op Superstores at Ballynoe on Saturday.

This game against Castlemartyr was keenly contested all through. The East Cork side started well and helped by points by Mike Kelly, Barry Lawton and Andrew Kelly they edged ahead.

Noel McNamara and Eoin Carey with points had the sides level 0-4 each after 10 minutes. Further pressure by the Imokilly side led to points by Mike Kelly, James and Brian Lawton. Kilworth kept in touch with points by Brian Sheehan and Eoin Carey.

In the 24th minute Kilworth had their first goal by Noel McNamara. The Avondhu side finished the half well with Ryan Jordan, Eoin Carey and Noel McNamara (free) giving them a 1-11 to 0-11 lead at half-time.

On the resumption Kilworth added three points. Castlemartyr replied with points by Joe Stack and Mike Kelly. Barry Lawton with a point cut the lead to the minimum with Kelly levelling at 1-14 to 0-17 by the 50th minute.

A foul on Luke Carey led to a penalty that was scored by Eoin Carey. Kelly followed with a Castlemartyr point. A late point by Noel McNamara gave Kilworth a three-point win.

KILWORTH: K Walsh, N Byrne, E McGrath, A O'Hara, J Sheehan 0-1 D Twomey, K Lane, M Gowen, R Jordan 0-1, L Coffey, N McNamara 1-8 (0-6f), L Whelan 0-1, E Carey 1-5, J Saich, B Sheehan 0-1 Subs: M O'Callaghan for M Gowen, M Sheehan for J Saich, L Carey for L Coffey

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce, C Martin, D Moran, B O'Tuama, J Lawton 0-1, C Joyce, M Cosgrave, Brian Lawton 0-1, P Fleming, Barry Lawton 0-4, M Kelly 0-11 (0-7f, 0-1 '65'), J McGann, C Sice, J Stack 0-2, A Kelly 0-1 Subs: E Martin for J McGann, J Stack for P Fleming

REFEREE: Jim McEvoy (Blarney)