Cork PIHC: Éire Óg require big performance against Castlelyons

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PIHC

Éire Óg v Castlelyons

Sunday, August 28

Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm

All four teams in the group remain in the hunt yet Castlelyons head the table from Carrigaline and Watergrasshill with Éire Óg propping up matters.

Castlelyons came close in the past two campaigns only to earn runner up place on both occasions. From the 2022 series, it took a time to settle on a meeting against Carrigaline, with the sides deadlocked at the three quarter stage, Castlelyons pushed on thanks to the input of Niall O’Leary.

Pretty close in their second outing where a late point from an Alan Fenton ‘65 with the last puck of the game helped secure a draw for Castlelyons against Watergrasshill. Fenton impressed all through, as did Cork star O’Leary and Anthony Spillane.

From a tight group, Éire Óg also drew with Watergrasshill, goals by Cork footballer Colm O’Callaghan and Joe Cooper looked good enough for Éire Óg to succeed only to concede a late equalising point.

No joy for Éire Óg next time out, a disappointing second half allowed Carrigaline land a decisive win. As the second half progressed, the intensity was drained out of Éire Óg as the dangerous Carrigaline attack were given far too much space to hit the target with relative ease.

It remains all to play for in the final series of games, Éire Óg need a big performance yet Castlelyons appear better positioned to secure a ticket to the knock-out phase.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Inniscarra v Valley Rovers

Sunday, August 28

Cloughduv 2pm

Inniscarra are nicely positioned with full points and a decent scoring aggregate, they have one leg into the knockout phase. First half goals from team captain Owen McCarthy, David O’Keeffe and county player Seán O’Donoughue laid the groundwork for a win over Youghal.

And Inniscarra had little difficulty for accounting for Bandon, power and pace in attack was a deciding factor, O’Donoughue delivered a brace of goals from a centre forward slot.

Valley Rovers were rocked by a defeat to near neighbours Bandon but they recovered to better Youghal, availing of a Cormac Desmond goal and a 0-12 haul by Colm Butler.

Its all about winning, Rovers needs a positive result to possibly match Bandon who will be fancied to overcome Youghal. However Inniscarra are unlikely to be accommodating in their quest for a hat trick of wins.

Verdict: Inniscarra