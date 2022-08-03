Cork PIHC: Ballinhassig enjoy impressive win over Kilworth

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PIHC

Ballinhassig 1-21

Kilworth 1-15

A well balanced Ballinhassig side emerged six-point winners over Kilworth in the Co-Op Superstores County Premier IHC at Watergrasshill on Sunday.

Kilworth had the opening two points by Noel McNamara from frees. Evan Cullinane pointed a sideline cut for Ballinhassig. The South East side got to grips in midfield and their half backs were also very solid.

Their attack were very impressive with the starting inside forwards accounting for 1- 12. The sides were level 0-3 and 0-4 each by the 11th minute.

Ballinhassig struck a purple patch. First impressive Darragh O'Sullivan pointed after good play by Charlie Grainger and Brian Lynch. Rapid points by O'Sullivan, Lynch and Evan Cullinane had the winners ahead 0-8 to 0-4 after 15 minutes.

Noel McNamara had his fifth pointed free and followed with another when Eoin Carey was fouled. 0-8 to 0-7 after 24 minutes.

Ballinhassig continued to dominate and they added 1-7 without reply before half time. The goal by Brian Lynch after a goalmouth scramble. At half time Ballinhassig were 1-15 to 0-7 clear.

Kilworth made two changes for the second half. They improved considerably. Points by Brian Sheehan, Jeremy Saich, Noel McNamara and Michael Sheehan cut the lead 1-15 to 0-11.

Ballinhassig regrouped well. They used the short passing to great effect and points by Darragh O'Sullivan, Conor Desmond (free) had them nine points clear entering the final quarter 1-17 to 0-11.

Further Kilworth pressure led to two more pointed frees by McNamara with Brian Sheehan placing Michael Sheehan who made it 1-17 to 0-14.

Good play by Fintan O'Leary led to a great point by Cillian Tyres. Noel McNamara had a Kilworth goal in the 54th minute. The winners finished very strong with Brian Lynch, Patrick Collins (free) and Simon O'Neill having a point each.

Eoin Carey completed the scoring with a Kilworth point. Best for Ballinhassig were : Patrick Collins, Kevin Maguire, Shane McCarthy, Donncha O'Donovan, Michael Collins Brian Lynch, Conor Desmond, Cillian Tyres and Darragh O'Sullivan.

For a disappointing Kilworth side Kieran Walsh, Eoin McGrath, Kieran Lane, Noel McNamara and Michael Sheehan did well. Kilworth now meet Castlemartyr while Ballinhassig face Ballincollig.

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins 0-1f, P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond, S McCarthy, D O'Donovan, E Finn, M Collins 0-2 (0-1f), E Lombard, E Cullinane 0-3 (0-1 s/l), G Collins 0-1, C Grainger, B Lynch 1-3, C Desmond 0-5f, D O'Sullivan 0-4 Subs: F O'Leary for G Collins, C Tyres 0-1 for E Finn, S O'Neill 0-1 for C Desmond

KILWORTH: K Walsh, N Byrne, E McGrath, A O'Hara, J Sheehan, D Twomey, K Lane, M Gowen, L Carey, L Coffey, N McNamara 1-10 (0-9f, 0-1 '65'), L Whelan, E Carey 0-1, J Saich 0-1, B Sheehan 0-1 Subs: R Jordan for L Carey, M Sheehan 0-2 for L Coffey, M McNamara for J Saich

REFEREE: Michael O'Mahony (Courcey Rovers)