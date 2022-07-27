Cork PIFC: O'Leary hat-trick guides Iveleary to impressive win over St Vincents

BON SECOURS COUNTY PIFC

Iveleary 4-10

St Vincent’s 0-8

The red tide of Iveleary continues after an emphatic victory over St. Vincent's in the Round 1 to the Bon Secours Co. Premier Intermediate Football Championship at Brinny.

Just twelve months ago, Iveleary were plying their trade two grades lower on attempting to creates inroads in the delayed 2020 County JAFC. Indeed Iveleary delivered on their potential to land a first time title and added a county Intermediate accolade within three months.

Though operating without Chris Óg Jones, Iveleary had an able accomplice on this occasion, a hat trick of goals from Conor O'Leary assured victory.

From a competitive, the sides exchanged points, a converted 45 by goalkeeper Joe Creedon got Iveleary off the mark, St Vincent's replying through a duplicate score from County senior panellist Blake Murphy.

Iveleary were shading matters from a pair of Cathal Vaughan points with Murphy responding for the city side. However Iveleary served notice of their intent, a great move up field allowed Ian Jones finish smartly to the net.

And Iveleary demonstrated a clear sense of purpose to their play, a fabulous solo run from Conor O’Leary carved open the Vincent’s defence and finished in style. The one way traffic continued, Daniel O’Riordan and Vaughan adding points fort Iveleary enjoy a 2-6 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

On the change of ends, Iveleary carried on where they had left off, clinically ripping the St. Vincent's resistance to shreds with O’Leary netted his second. For St. Vincent’s, their cause wasn't helped on reduced to 14 players, following a red card picked by key man Murphy.

Meanwhile Iveleary remained rampant and effectively O'Leary put the icing on the cake with his hat trick of goals to commence the perfect in Premier Intermediate ranks.

That's sure to act as an appetiser for an appealing showdown against Cill na Martra with St. Vincent's encountering Nemo Rangers.

IVELEARY: J Creedon 0-1'45; D O’Donovan, L O’Sullivan 0-1, D O’Riordan 0-1; K Manning, C Galvin, A O’Brien; C O’Riordan, S O’Riordan; B Cronin 0-1, C O’Leary 3-0, B O’Leary; S O’Leary, C Vaughan 0-6 (3f), I Jones 1-0 Subs: T Roberts for Vaughan (42), A O’Donovan for O’Sullivan (48)

ST VINCENTS: T Martin; A Good, A O’Callaghan, K Sorensen 0-1; A Sorensen 0-1, G McCarthy, J Duggan; A O’Callaghan, W Long; A Harte 0-2, E Fleming, B Hornibrook; G Kelleher 0-1, M O’Leary, B Murphy 0-3 (1f) Subs: K O’Connor for Fleming (34), K Murphy for Hornibrook (42), R Fielding for A Sorensen (49), D Lockyer for McCarthy (57)

REFEREE: Forbes (Dohenys)