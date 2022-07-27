Cork PIFC: Nemo Rangers spring surprise on Cill na Martra

BON SECOURS COUNTY PIFC

Nemo Rangers 2-10

Cill na Martra 1-12

A fancied Cill na Martra suffered a shock defeat to Nemo Rangers second team on a narrow defeat in the opening round to the Bon Secours County PIFC at Cloughduv.

Under the tutelege of Kerry native John Evans, the Gaeltacht side entered the fray with high credentials having given Nemo's senior side a decent run in a County FL Division 1 semi-final.

Though the winning margin was at the minimum, Nemo emerged worthy winners after enjoying productive spells of supremacy during the second half after exposing the Cill na Martra’s defence earlier.

Cill na Martra had put their best foot forward in the opening spell, Mickey Ó Duinnín at the end of an enterprising move to kick a fabulous point. What transpired was excellent play from Cill na Martra, pace and power exposed the Nemo rerarguard with Geraoid Ó Goillidhe blasting home from a terrific move.

Nemo were operating second best, failing to score up to the 15th minute but availed of a lucky break to get right back into the hunt. A speculative ball from out the field deceived the Cill na Martra cover for Conor O’Donovan to have the easiest of tasks to guide the ball to the empty net.

Cill na Martra's play remained freeflowing Ó Duinnín pointing only for further trouble to erupt within the Gaeltacht rearguard, another route 1 special failed to be mopped up and in nipped Eric Dilloughery to net a second goal, Nemo back in the hunt on reducing the leeway 1-6 to 2-1 at the short whistle.

Fortunate to be within reach, there was much more urgency to Nemo's game on the resumption. Finding a quicker gear, the impressive James O’Donovan landed three consecutive points that stunned their opponents into submission.

Though Cill na Martra looked jagged, they answered on points to Micheál Ó Deasúna and Dan Ó Duinnín. However Nemo drove on with powerful play, they pushed clear thanks to a splendid point from substitute Ross Corkery.

Seven minutes of injury time ensured a tension filled closing, try as they in a bid to save the day, Nemo circled the wagons to hold out and take the brace of points on offer.

That's a perfect boost ahead of Nemo coming up against city rivals St. Vincent's whereas Cill na Martra need a return from a meeting against inform Iveleary.

NEMO RANGERS: D O’Leary; K O’Sullivan, M Hill, A McGowan; D Egan, E Nation, E Dilloughery 1-0; J O’Donovan 0-4, C Dalton 0-1; C O’Brien, R Dalton 0-3f, L Horgan; C Kiely 0-1, C O’Donovan 1-0, G Sayers Subs: R Corkery 0-1 for G Sayers (45), S Martin for A McGowan (50)

CILL NA MARTRA: A O Conaill; A O hUidhir, G O Mochain, F O Faolain; M O Cathasaigh, S O Foirreidh, C O Foirreidh 0-1; A O Cuana, G O Goillidhe 1-0; F O hEalaithe, C O Duinnin, D O Duinnin 0-2; M O Duinnin 0-3, M O Deasuna 0-6, S O Duinnin Subs: D O hUrdail for S O Duinnin (ht), J MacCarthaigh for M O Duinnin (56)

REFEREE: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).