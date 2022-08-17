Cork PIFC: Macroom back on track following win over Naomh Abán

BON SECOURS COUNTY PIFC

Macroom 4-10

Naomh Abán 0-9

Macroom are back with a bang following a decisive victory over Naomh Abán at Cill na Martra.

When the sides clashed at the similar stage last season, Naomh Abán recorded a six point triumph and that provided the spur for Macroom in a bid to turn the tables.

However, the expectation of a close battle failed to materialise, instead, Macroom operated at a higher gear, showing no ill effects from a single points loss to Rockchapel in the previous round.

That contrasted to Naomh Abán, failing to improve on a disappointing show against Kanturk and on this occasion, they had no answers to Macroom’s superiority.

Both sides entered contest knowing a win was of vital importance to keep their season alive yet Macroom emerged much sharper, availing of four goals over the hour, while Naomh Abán scoffed numerous chances and surrendered possession on a regular basis.

Straight from the off, Macroom began on a positive note through the effective play of Rory Buckley, Seán Kiely, Caleb Dineen and Cillian O’Donovan. Moving the ball forward, Fintan Goold and Pa Lucey found the target.

And Macroom had good cause to feel satisfied, full forward David Horgan availing of good work from Alan Quinn to find the net in the 10th minute. The Ballyvourney outfit sought out encouragement and points to Maidhc Ó Duinnín and Donal Ó Ceallaigh helped trim the arrears 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

However, Macroom got motoring again on the restart, midfielder O’Donovan motored right through the centre to fire home a second goal. At the opposite end, a rash of wides and faulty shooting blunted Naomh Abán’s challenge.

As the game aged, Macroom proceeded to turn the screw, O’Donovan landing a fine point before a terrific opening by Quinn laid off for Horgan to enjoy the easiest of chances to net. Naomh Abán laboured to come to terms with Macroom’s vigour with Ó Duinnín and Ó Ceallaigh adding points.

For Macroom, they kept driving on, their sharpness saw a miscued Naomh Abán restart, Kiely availed of the opportunity to lob keeper Finny Walker for goal number four.

Entering the concluding stages, the Macroom march remained relentless, late points from Eolan O’Leary and Quinn rubberstamped victory.

The win sees Macroom retain an interest on reaching the knockout stages ahead of facing table toppers Kanturk in the concluding game to the group format. For Naomh Abán, they need a win over Rockchapel to stave off relegation.

MACROOM: B O’Connell; J O’Riordan, M Corrigan, G Angland; B O’Gorman, R Buckley, S Kiely 1-0; C Dineen, C Donovan 1-1; A Quinn 0-1, M Cronin, D Creedon; F Goold 0-3 (0-1f), D Horgan 2-3 (0-2f), P Lucey 0-1 Subs: M Hunt for D Creedon (32), D Twomey for F Goold (40), T Dineen for M Cronin (40), E O’Leary for P Lucey (52), J Kelleher for J O’Riordan (56)

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; R de hÍde, T Ó hAilíosa, M Ó Ceallacháin; D Ó Loinsigh, E Ó Críodáin, S Ó Riordan; C de Roiste, C Ó Críodáin 0-1; D Ó Ceocháin, M Ó Liatháin, D Ó hAllamháin; Donal Ó Ceallaigh 0-3 (0-2f), M Ó Duinnin 0-4f , N Ó Ceallaigh 0-1 Subs: D Ó Laoire for D Ó Ceocháin (35), P Ó Liathain for C de Roiste (40), C Ó Donnchu for M Ó Duinnin (45)

REFEREE: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers)