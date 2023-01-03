Cork name very strong side to face Kerry in McGrath Cup clash

Nine starters from last year’s All Ireland quarter-final will be on hand to face the Kingdom this Wednesday
New Cork manager John Cleary has named a very strong looking side to face Kerry in the McGrath Cup this Wednesday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn (throw-in 7pm).
The Castlehaven man has called upon nine starters from last year’s All Ireland quarter-final with Dublin to face the Kingdom this week, with a further two starters from that game listed on the bench.
Kiskeam’s Seán Meehan makes his first since the injury he picked up during 2022 National League campaign. Bantry Blues’ Ruairí Deane, meanwhile, makes his return to the fold too, being named on the bench, having missed out on last year’s campaign.
The team selection would seem to be a statement of intent from the manager – who last season was interim boss while former manager Keith Ricken was recovering from illness before his departure from the role full-time – as Cork seek to hit the ground running against the green and gold.
Speaking on Monday, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor suggested that as few three of the starting team which faced Galway in the All-Ireland final might be in a position to make the trip to the Boreenmanna Road venue.
A number of Kerry players are club tied – David Clifford and Paudie Clifford with Fossa, Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan with Rathmore, and David Moran with Kerins O’Rahillys – with All Ireland club semi-finals scheduled for this weekend.
Kerry are due to reveal their selection to face Cork on Wednesday morning.
Cork team (versus Kerry)
1 Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)
2 Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
3 Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)
4 Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)
5 Rory Maguire (Castlehaven)
6 Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)
7 Mattie Taylor (Mallow)
8 Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)
9 an Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
10 Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)
11 Sean Powter (Douglas)
12 Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh)
13 Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)
14 Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) Captain
15 Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)
Subs
16 Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)
17 Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)
18 Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
19 Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)
20 Shane Merritt (Mallow)
21 John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
22 Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)
23 Fionn Herlihy (Doheny’s)
24 Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)
25 Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
26 Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)