Cork name very strong side to face Kerry in McGrath Cup clash

Nine starters from last year’s All Ireland quarter-final will be on hand to face the Kingdom this Wednesday

Kiskean's Seán Meehan has been named in the starting fifteen to face Kerry on Wednesday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Damian Stack

New Cork manager John Cleary has named a very strong looking side to face Kerry in the McGrath Cup this Wednesday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn (throw-in 7pm).

The Castlehaven man has called upon nine starters from last year’s All Ireland quarter-final with Dublin to face the Kingdom this week, with a further two starters from that game listed on the bench.

