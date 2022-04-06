Cork must soon get a grip on defence with season-defining games coming thick and fast

So the big question now for Cork hurling is where to from now?

But before we answer that question, perhaps, a quick look back at last Saturday night to see just what went wrong for the rebels on the biggest game for the county since last season’s All Ireland Final.

Cork went to Thurles last weekend full of the joys of life. After seeing off Kilkenny the previous weekend the rebels came to the home of hurling looking to not only collect their first league title in almost a quarter of a century, but also to keep a pretty good run going – five wins in their last six competitive fixtures.

Kieran Kingston’s charges took to the field on Saturday night intent on showing just what they are capable of doing on the big stage – their second national final on the bounce shows that Cork are definitely moving in the right direction. Saturday night was their chance to show just how far they had come.

From the off Cork looked to be in trouble. Waterford had their homework done and managed to cut out most of the threats that Cork had to offer.

The Cork running game was stifled, the scoring threats were kept quiet and the side’s recent ability to outlast almost all opponents was shot by a side that brought everything to the table in order to lay down a marker for the rest of their season.

Cork were well beaten in almost every area of the field. Up front, Patrick Horgan was as always a threat, bu twhile his markers offered up a number of scoring opportunities through frees conceded, Cork’s marksman got little or no chances to open up on the Waterford keeper.

Conor Lehane showed well for a couple of points as did Shane Barrett. Robbie O’Flynn may well have finished with 1-3, but for long periods the Erins Own man was very subdued.

In the middle, Cork were controlled by their opposite numbers with Darragh Fitzgibbon well marshalled by Waterford’s midfield generals, while Ger Millerick really didn’t get the opportunity to show his wares at all.

Fitzgibbon bagged a tasty score and had some good surges, but the best Cork player in the 2022 league had less impact than normal – credit to Waterford for having their work done on the Charleville man.

At the back Cork really struggled to get their game plan going. Waterford ploughed through the middle with pace and power, targeting the spine of the Cork defence as their way to goal – something that paid off four times for the Déise on the day.

Cork’s short passing from the keeper out was put under serious pressure time after time as Waterford’s forwards pushed up in a full court press style that meant Cork either got caught or had to rush their pass handing the ball back to the men in white on far too many occasions.

Even when Cork did manage to extricate themselves from the rear the players advancing had little to work with as Cork’s movement up front was far from what was required on the night.

Mark Coleman, Tim O’Mahony and Robert Downey did well under pressure with Downey and O’Mahony in particular putting it up to Waterford as the victors looked to dominate Cork in all aspects of the game.

Cork will head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in two weeks’ time to face one of the most formidable hurling sides in years.

Limerick may well have had a disappointing league campaign, but in the main they still are the side to beat and they will have a plan in place to run riot on what many perceive to be a soft Cork defensive set.

Kieran Kingston has a lot of work to do on Cork if they are to get their championship campaign off to a positive start.

At the back, the manager is still looking to find his best full back – in the absence of Dáire O’Leary (injured) Cork may well need to draft in someone like Ger Millerick to mind the house for the Treaty side.

In the half-back line perhaps moving Mark Coleman back to number 7 with Tim O’Mahony or Damien Cahalane at six may help – O’Mahony may also have a role at centre-forward, a position the Newtownshandrum man knows well.

Up front, the decisions for the management team keep coming. Shane Kingston came off the bench to land three massive points on Saturday night – surely Kingston will be a starter for the game with the All Ireland champions in two weekend’s time.

Jack O’Connor is another that may well need to come in with Robbie O’Flynn and Patrick Horgan sure to hold their respective places.

Cork also need to be able to get a handle on talismanic individuals as dominant performances from the likes of Stephen Bennett (or a host of Limerick's All Stars) can't be allowed to continue if the men in red are to progress this season.

Cork need to be able to man mark some of the bigger stars of the game.

Cork really have to ramp things up in the coming weeks or they could suffer big time at the hands of Limerick.

A good result in that one bodes well for the rest of the season – a bad day at the office followed by a loss to Clare in Round 2 could spell the end of the championship before it ever really got going.

No question it’s big month ahead for Cork.