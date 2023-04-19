Cork lose to Clare but remain in contention for Munster Minor Hurling Championship

After a pair of victories already in the campaign, the young Rebels suffered a set-back in Sixmilebridge Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

MUNSTER MHC ROUND 3

Clare 0-17

Cork 0-12

Disappointment for Cork after faltering to Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship at Sixmilebridge on Tuesday evening. Operating in their initial away outing in the round robin, Cork failed to follow up on earlier home wins against Waterford and Tipperary.

On this occasion, the visitors could have no complaints about their fate, level eight times for close on 40 minutes, Clare controlled the remainder of the contest, restricting Cork to a single point from substitute James O’Brien deep into added on time.

However, some compensation for Cork, they remain in contention with a game to go in the round robin series. At least Cork are guaranteed a semi final and if they were to overcome Limerick away on next Tuesday, Cork would secure a direct passage to the provincial final helped by a superior scoring difference and key goals against both Waterford and reigning All Ireland holders Tipp, the latter pair now exit the race.

Not too many goal chances surfaced for Cork this week, just the response Clare sought after a previous defeat to Limerick. However, sixteen wides threatened to jeopardise the Banner hopes, but growing in stature, they rattled off seven consecutive points in the second half to confirm their superiority.

Cork’s cause wasn’t helped by an injury that ruled out Killeagh’s Barry Walsh from attack where on the field, too few carried a scoring threat. That was enhanced by the powerful presence of Clare central defenders Ronan Keane and James Hegarty to put the clampers on a potential Cork threat.

Cork held their own early on, Dromina’s Johnny Murphy capitalising on pointed frees with Finn O’Brien and Seán Meade also on target. However, Clare were shaping up promisingly, a glut of wides from both play and frees limited their impact before Hegarty took responsibility for placed balls and a Jack Mescall point helped secure a 0-9 to 0-8 lead at the interval.

In truth, Cork might well have been further adrift given their possession conceded, restarting the second half with more purpose as Conor McCarthy and Murphy delivered a trio of points to nudge ahead.

With the sides deadlocked for the eighth occasion, a false dawn for Cork, failing to add to their tally for another 25 minutes despite introducing a raft of substitutes.

Crucially Clare displayed the flexibility that Cork lacked, the winners performing with a style and polish right throughout the park. Again Keane and Hegarty were immense, well supported by the prominence of Marc O’Brien in attack.

A flow of attacks delivered a run of points to put daylight between the sides. It left Cork staring down the barrel of a deficit, only answered by Cloyne substitute O’Brien in the second minute of added on time.

Delight for Clare at the full-time whistle to maintain their interest, Cork have an opportunity to put a poor showing to bed when they face unbeaten Limerick on Tuesday.

Defeat makes qualification for the final that much more difficult, but the Rebels still aren’t out of the reckoning as long as they see off the Treaty.

CLARE: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane 0-1, E Carey; M O’Halloran, J Hegarty 0-4 (0-3f), J Moylan; J Mescall 0-1, E Mulcahy; R Kilroy, M Collins 0-3, S Arthur 0-2; O Fanning 0-2, M O’Brien (0-3, 0-2f), M Power Subs: E Price for E Mulcahy (37), F Hegarty for R Kilroy (42 inj), E Begley 0-1for O Fanning (46), H Doherty for M Power (53)

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), B Walsh (Killeagh) 0-2, D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) 0-2; Jayden Casey (Youghal), Z Biggane (Charleville), J Murphy (Dromina) 0-5f; S Meade (Killeagh) 0-1, B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erins Own) 0-1 Subs: J O’Brien (Cloyne) 0-1 for C McCarthy (44), R Dooley (Douglas) for F O’Brien (46), C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for J O’Leary (50), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for J Murphy (51), J Galvin (Éire Óg) for J Casey (54)

REFEREE: A Tierney (Tipperary)