Cork Ladies minor manager ‘baffled’ by decision not to reappoint

3 August 2022; Cork manager Joe Carroll before the ZuCar All-Ireland Ladies Football Minor ‘A’ Championship Final match between Cork and Galway at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh, Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cork Minor Ladies Football manager Joe Carroll (right) has said he has been left baffled by Cork LGFA’s decision not to re-appoint him to the role, just three months after his team won the All-Ireland.

Mr Carroll – a Rockchapel native and long-time Macroom resident – said he thoroughly enjoyed his three-year term, even though COVID restricted action.

“We won Munster in 2021 and there was no All-Ireland held after that,” he told The Corkman. “In 2022, we won Munster again and the All-Ireland. I am totally undefeated. But I was contacted that I would have to apply to continue. I took part in an interview in October, and I was informed at the end of the month that I had been unsuccessful in my application.”

Cork defeated Galway in the All-Ireland final last August and Mr Carroll said he cannot understand why the Cork LGFA has taken its decision given that he is “totally undefeated” in competitive action.

He said that once an interview process began, he did not feel surprised thereafter not to get the nod for 2023, despite having an All-Ireland and two Munster titles on his CV. He was also part of the backroom team when the Cork Minors won the All-Ireland in 2019.

He does not feel the Cork LGFA’s approach will benefit Cork Ladies Football more broadly, and he also feels that not enough gratitude was shown to him and his management team.

“I felt there was no gratitude or thanks given to me as a manager or my management team for the hard work we had done on a voluntary basis over the three-year period,” he said. “I felt there was a lack of dialogue during the process or explanation of what exactly was the reasoning behind it.

“Time will tell [if the Cork LGFA’s approach will work], but I would question it…a new manager could come in and be looking over their shoulder, even if they win the All-Ireland.

“I enjoyed it thoroughly…you make out your plan for the year, it takes a lot of organisation, there’s a huge commitment in terms of time and travel. We played 19 matches in all this year, and we only lost one practice match.

“I had a brilliant management team that I could not speak highly enough of.

“Since it was reported last Sunday morning, my phone hasn’t stopped, be it parents, people who know me in the GAA, in Macroom and Rockchapel.”

The Corkman has approached the Cork LGFA for comment.