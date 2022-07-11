Cork ladies bow out after battling all the way against Mayo

Emma Cleary of Cork after the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Cork and Mayo at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

TG4 LADIES SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Mayo 2-13

Cork 0-17

There was little doubt heading to Ennis on Saturday afternoon that Cork were in for a battle in their TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship clash with Mayo.

The Connacht side have shown plenty in recent times to suggest this was never going to be an easy test for the Rebels, however, despite the pre-game scepticism it seemed that the footballing Gods would favour the girls in red – well that was the thought process anyway.

As it happened, Cork bowed out of the 2022 championship campaign thanks in large part to the Mayo side’s ability to grab goals – two on the day for the girls in green.

Cork, as one would expect, had a host of top quality household names in their line-up with players of the quality of Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, Libby Coppinger, Orla Finn and Eimear Meaney all taking to the field from the start with Hanna Looney and Eimear Scally making their entrance in the second half.

From the off it was clear that Mayo were here to play with Sinead Walsh getting the westerners off the mark with a point inside the opening three minutes.

Cork struggled to get and keep the ball in the opening exchanges. Shauna Howley made it 0-2 to 0-0 in favour of the victors. Kathryn Sullivan adding to the Cork pain soon after. Cork three down and by now well-aware of the challenge that faced them.

The O’Sullivan’s Doireann and Ciara responded with a point. Ciara doing the honours, but Howley bagged her second of the day to keep Mayo three clear.

Mayo pushed up on all of Cork’s restarts and Tamara O’Connor benefitted from the tactic with her first of two points on the afternoon.

Doireann O’Sullivan found the target soon after but Mayo would take a stranglehold on proceedings with a goal from Walsh after a brilliant pass from Ciara Whyte.

The Mayo forward found the net to open up a six-point lead with just 10 minutes on the clock – plenty time for a fight-back, but things were beginning to look ominous early on.

Cork have too many stars in their line-up to panic that early and points from Doireann and Orla Finn had the gap down to just three as the game past the quarter way mark.

Emma Cleary could have levelled things up if her effort at goal had gone under not over the bar, but Cork were beginning to make hay. Coppinger the next to raise a white flag before Doireann again hit the spot, this time a huge score from distance.

In the coming minutes, the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann, as well as Melissa Duggan all bagged points and after starting so poorly Cork surprisingly led by one at the turn – 0-11 to 1-7.

Finn started the second period with a trademark score. Howley settled the nerves for Mayo with a quick brace, and the sides were level again entering the final 20 minutes of the game.

O’Connor and Tara Needham pushed Mayo again once more before a mistake in the Cork backline gifted Lisa Cafferky a goal chance – a chance the Mayo forward wasn’t going to pass up.

From nowhere, Cork had their collective backs to the wall and despite points from Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan they still trailed by three as the game headed to the final 10.

Cork heaped the pressure on and Mayo had Ciara Whyte sin-binned late on, but the Leesiders ran out of time and road. A Sarah Mulvihill score finally putting this one to bed. Cork surprisingly out. Mayo deservedly going through.

Cork players will head back to their clubs and look to the club championship. It was a difficult first year at the helm for new Cork manager Shane Ronayne.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; R Phelan, E Meaney, A Hutchings; M Duggan 0-1, M O’Callaghan, M Ambrose; S Leahy, B O’Sullivan; E Cleary 0-1, C O’Sullivan 0-2, L Coppinger 0-1; R Leahy, D O’Sullivan 0-8 (5F), O Finn 0-2 Subs: H Looney for S Leahy (30), A O’Sullivan 0-1 for B O’Sullivan (38), E Scally 0-1 for R Leahy (43), M Cahalane for M Ambrose (47)

MAYO: A Tarpey; E Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; T O’Connor 0-2, F McHale, K Sullivan 0-1; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley 0-6 (3F), S Walsh 1-1, S Mulvihill 0-1; L Cafferky 1-1, C Whyte, T Needham 0-1 Subs: C Needham for S Walsh (43), E Murray for L Cafferky (52), L Wallace for K Sullivan (57), S El Massy for E Ronayne (58)

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry)